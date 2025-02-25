Ree Drummond Swears By These Beans For Her Loaded Nachos

When it comes to comfort foods, nachos always seem to be a winner. With dozens of toppings and possible combinations, the crunchy, savory, tangy, spicy, and cheesy flavors all join together in harmony on top of a pile of chips. Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is a big fan of loaded nachos too and one of her favorite toppings is ranch-style beans.

Depending on one's preference, there are plenty of bean varieties to top nachos with, including black beans, chili beans, or pinto beans. Drummond's preferred ranch-style beans, as she shared on her website, are canned pinto beans packed in a gravy-like sauce that's seasoned with garlic, cumin, and other spices. They're very similar to regular pinto beans, but those who cook with them swear the ranch-style beans have a distinct smoky flavor that adds depth to a plate of nachos.

Though Drummond grew up in Northern Oklahoma, the beans originated in Texas and were introduced successfully to the public in 1934, so she is likely very familiar with the flavorful beans from childhood.