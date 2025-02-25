Ree Drummond Swears By These Beans For Her Loaded Nachos
When it comes to comfort foods, nachos always seem to be a winner. With dozens of toppings and possible combinations, the crunchy, savory, tangy, spicy, and cheesy flavors all join together in harmony on top of a pile of chips. Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is a big fan of loaded nachos too and one of her favorite toppings is ranch-style beans.
Depending on one's preference, there are plenty of bean varieties to top nachos with, including black beans, chili beans, or pinto beans. Drummond's preferred ranch-style beans, as she shared on her website, are canned pinto beans packed in a gravy-like sauce that's seasoned with garlic, cumin, and other spices. They're very similar to regular pinto beans, but those who cook with them swear the ranch-style beans have a distinct smoky flavor that adds depth to a plate of nachos.
Though Drummond grew up in Northern Oklahoma, the beans originated in Texas and were introduced successfully to the public in 1934, so she is likely very familiar with the flavorful beans from childhood.
At the center of the nacho flavor
Loaded nachos can be made in all kinds of ways, but Ree Drummond's favorite nachos start with some ground beef and a can of ranch-style beans. The beans are added along with hot water to a pan of browned beef to create a mix that makes up the bottom layer of her favorite nachos, along with cheese atop tortilla chips. She prefers layering nachos, and the beef and bean mixture provides good structure and plenty of flavor.
Drummond's layering method puts another layer of beef, beans, and cheese on the next level and then the next one after that — thereby creating a three-tier plate where the flavor of the ranch-style beans is incorporated throughout. After everything has been melted in the microwave (or oven), the top layer gets a healthy dressing of homemade pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.
While there are plenty of ways to incorporate ranch-style beans in traditional nachos, they can also be added to Texas-style nachos. These all-in-one nachos are dressed individually atop corn tortillas.