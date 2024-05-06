The Subtle Difference Between Pinto Beans And Ranch Style

Most everyone knows pinto beans, those tan-hued softies with colorful speckles of reds, yellows, or browns. The name itself accentuates the impact of these mellow beans, with the Spanish word "pinto" translating into English as "painted." But when mentioning ranch-style beans, a spunkier rendition of the creamy pinto bean, a vacant look or furrowed brow often appears on the face of an uninitiated bean-lover. That's unless you hail from Texas, Southwest America, or Mexico, where spicy ranch beans reportedly had their debut in the late 1800s.

The difference between plain pinto beans and their spunky offspring, ranch-style beans, lies primarily in how each is prepared. After all, they're the exact same bean — just accentuated in the ranch version by the addition of perky seasonings, pungent alliums, tomatoes, and other ingredients. Often served in chili-style gravy, they accompany main dishes like grilled meats, barbecue chicken, or smoked brisket. They're also a hearty filler when refried, mashed, or tucked into tacos or burritos. However, many ranch-style devotees don't hesitate to just dish up a big bowl of tender spicy beans and call it dinner.

There's a lot to love about both renditions of these hearty, warm, protein-packing wonder beans. Here's a look at each one separately, in all their edible glory.