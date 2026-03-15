Alton Brown's Foolproof Way To Make Brussels Sprouts Taste Incredible
Some people require a little more coaxing than others to eat greens. Chef Alton Brown has a clever way to prepare Brussels sprouts so that even the most veggie-averse diner is tempted to reach for a second helping. As shared on Instagram, Brown's recipe combines bacon and Brussels sprouts, not only adding crispy pieces of bacon to Brussels sprouts, but cooking Brussels sprouts and chunks of apple in leftover bacon fat. Brown describes the combination as "downright magical," and his followers agree. "Changed my life," wrote one fan.
The Brussels sprouts become tender when roasted at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Brown also instructs cooks to let the pieces char, typically around 20 to 25 minutes. The chopped bacon pieces and sprouts are tossed in a sauce made with Dijon mustard and maple syrup, ensuring that each bite hits sweet, savory, and smoky notes at once. As a final flourish, plated servings are topped with coarsely chopped bacon.
A recipe that will encourage everyone to eat greens
"I make this every Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter and there's never any leftover," wrote one of Brown's followers on Facebook. For those who like a bit of heat on their plates, one home cook suggested substituting hot honey for maple syrup. Another Brown fan suggested a drizzle of hot caramel and a sprinkle of flaky salt.
The recipe is also easy to adapt for plant-based diners. Those whose dietary preferences don't include animal products can nix the bacon entirely and instead use olive oil for a tasty batch of sauteed Brussels sprouts. Similar to Brown's recipe, pieces will be coated in Dijon, maple syrup, and lemon juice. A quick sprinkle of salt and black pepper can give this recipe the finishing touch it deserves. This side is a star when served with any protein like skin-on grilled salmon or roasted chicken. A simple grain — rice, quinoa, or couscous — offers the foundation for a delicious meal that leaves only dishes to clean.