Alton Brown's Foolproof Way To Make Brussels Sprouts Taste Incredible

Some people require a little more coaxing than others to eat greens. Chef Alton Brown has a clever way to prepare Brussels sprouts so that even the most veggie-averse diner is tempted to reach for a second helping. As shared on Instagram, Brown's recipe combines bacon and Brussels sprouts, not only adding crispy pieces of bacon to Brussels sprouts, but cooking Brussels sprouts and chunks of apple in leftover bacon fat. Brown describes the combination as "downright magical," and his followers agree. "Changed my life," wrote one fan.

The Brussels sprouts become tender when roasted at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Brown also instructs cooks to let the pieces char, typically around 20 to 25 minutes. The chopped bacon pieces and sprouts are tossed in a sauce made with Dijon mustard and maple syrup, ensuring that each bite hits sweet, savory, and smoky notes at once. As a final flourish, plated servings are topped with coarsely chopped bacon.