This Is Five Guys' Worst 'Popular Picks' Burger-Topping Combo, Without Question

Five Guys offers options for burger lovers, and customers have strong opinions when it comes to what exactly goes inside a bun. From piling on extra hot sauce, asking for mayo, or modifying orders with an addition of jalapeño peppers, Five Guys is ready to accommodate. To help make some of these ordering decisions easier, the chain has compiled a menu of regularly requested burgers known as Popular Picks. We had one of our writers sample and rank Five Guys' Popular Picks, and one order found its way to the bottom of the list.

Specifically advertised for those who like bacon and BBQ, the compilation of bacon, BBQ sauce, grilled onions, and lettuce sounds like a solid bet for a burger recipe, but was a complete disappointment for our writer. What little sauce was included on the burger failed to provide any smoky-sweetness, and a well-done beef patty could have benefited from it. Grilled onions didn't bring any sort of punch to the lifeless burger. For our writer, the only saving grace of this burger was the crispy bacon and crunchy lettuce. This is a considerable letdown.