This Is Five Guys' Worst 'Popular Picks' Burger-Topping Combo, Without Question
Five Guys offers options for burger lovers, and customers have strong opinions when it comes to what exactly goes inside a bun. From piling on extra hot sauce, asking for mayo, or modifying orders with an addition of jalapeño peppers, Five Guys is ready to accommodate. To help make some of these ordering decisions easier, the chain has compiled a menu of regularly requested burgers known as Popular Picks. We had one of our writers sample and rank Five Guys' Popular Picks, and one order found its way to the bottom of the list.
Specifically advertised for those who like bacon and BBQ, the compilation of bacon, BBQ sauce, grilled onions, and lettuce sounds like a solid bet for a burger recipe, but was a complete disappointment for our writer. What little sauce was included on the burger failed to provide any smoky-sweetness, and a well-done beef patty could have benefited from it. Grilled onions didn't bring any sort of punch to the lifeless burger. For our writer, the only saving grace of this burger was the crispy bacon and crunchy lettuce. This is a considerable letdown.
Five Guys' burger ingredients that have promise
Not every Five Guys' customer has had a negative experience with the bacon and BBQ sauce-topped burger, however. "It might not look the best but I just had one a few weeks ago and it was absolutely delicious," wrote someone on Reddit. "And they give you a ton of fries. I wouldn't go there all the time but it's good stuff." Maybe they got a better ratio than our reviewer did. Nestled on a toasted sesame seeded bun, packed with a hand-made patty taken right off the grill, and topped with crispy pieces of Applewood-smoked bacon, the recipe should satisfy those with loud BBQ and bacon cravings.
Take BBQ sauce out of the burger's equation, however, and go for the little bacon cheeseburger — which we think is a total star, and you have a different story entirely, commanding plenty of attention and receiving consistent praise. Plus, bacon lovers can simply ask for extra bacon and get it free when ordering in person. But for an order with extra toppings that is a sure-fire win, the Briny Bite is the Popular Picks burger to try.