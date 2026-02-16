If You Ask For Extra Bacon At This Popular Burger Chain, You'll Get It For Free

In a world of expensive extras, from guacamole on your burrito bowl to non-dairy milk in your coffee, one burger chain stands out among the rest for its generous policy regarding "extras," even when it comes to high-value items like bacon. Ever since Five Guys started giving out peanuts for free to help people pass the time while waiting for their burgers, we knew it wasn't your average fast food chain. That being said, we weren't aware the restaurant was at a "free bacon" level of cool — but it is!

According to Five Guys FAQ, if you place an order at one of its locations and ask for extra bacon, you will get it for free. There are, however, several catches. First, this (sadly) doesn't apply for online orders. If there was ever an incentive to go order a burger in person, this is it. But even if you do go to the chain, some locations have apparently not gotten the free bacon memo. On a Reddit post touting the freeness of the bacon, one person wrote, "Might want to double check with your store beforehand. In the locations I work at, it is not free."

In another post, some Redditors say that extra bacon is free, but if you add strips to a burger that doesn't already have it, you'll be charged. It's a subtle difference, but apparently, it has to do with two different ways to ring it up at the register: "extra" vs. "add." So asking for extra bacon on your bacon burger or bacon cheeseburger shouldn't cost you anything more, but if you were to add it to a regular cheeseburger, for example, you'd be charged. Whether the extra strips are free or not, the bottom line is that Five Guys' bacon cheeseburger is easily the best of the best, rivaling all other fast food bacon cheeseburgers.