For A Unique Take On Bacon, Add This To Your Strips First
Carnivorous foodies know the red-meat-lover's credo: "Bacon makes it better." But what happens when the bacon itself is even better? Does the dish become better, times two? Here at Tasting Table, we dare to find out. A dash of chili powder is the one-step enhancement that takes regular bacon to the next level. That spice cabinet staple provides just the smoky facelift to showcase the meat's salty, savory profile — especially with the help of a maple-cinnamon counterbalance.
To do it, take a cue from our maple-cinnamon candied bacon recipe, which requires just 20 minutes to come together. For a burst of sweet-smoky heat, add one teaspoon of chili powder in addition to the recipe's existing lineup of dark, robust maple syrup, ground cinnamon, and black pepper. Or, for a less sweet flavor profile, you could swap the cinnamon sugar for chili powder, creating a pepper-maple-chili-powder glaze. To apply, coat each strip of uncooked bacon (front and back) in the glaze using a rubber pastry brush. From there, simply pan-fry or bake the bacon as you normally might, draining on a paper-towel-lined plate to finish.
Chili maple bacon would pair fabulously alongside a stack of buttermilk pancakes, a Belgian waffle, or a maple-glazed doughnut. Or, for a more savory palate, try incorporating it into red flannel hash instead of (or in addition to) the toothy cubes of corned beef. The maple will emphasize the beets' natural earthy sweetness, while the smoky chili powder zhuzhes up the mild boiled potatoes.
A dash of chili powder is the key to next-level maple bacon
For lunch, use a few strips of chili maple bacon to instantly upgrade a classic BLT (untoasted bread, not toasted, for the record). Instead of traditional mayo, a swipe of blackberry jam would make a complementary moisture element for this reimagined sando, highlighting the sweet maple syrup and juxtaposing the smoky chili powder. Bonus points if you add a slice of nutty white cheddar cheese, a few pickled jalapeño slices, and a fried egg (step aside, "Spanglish" (2004), there's a new "World's Greatest Sandwich" in town).
Crumbled, this chili powder maple bacon would make a knockout garnish to a steaming bowlful of classic corn chowder, showcasing the sweetness of the corn while delivering a little more "je ne sais quoi" factor than the soup's customary bacon crumble garnish. Or, you could use chili-cinnamon bacon to top this Nordic fish chowder for some unexpected sweet-spiced-briny interplay. The fresh fennel and licorice-y Pernod in the broth will find the bacon's warming spice in good company.
To whip up a quick, crowd-pleasing, stick-to-your-ribs dinner, try crumbling that chili-maple-cinnamon bacon into a batch of these extra spicy skillet baked beans, paired with a slab of honey sage skillet cornbread (don't forget the butter and hot coffee). Beans and bacon are a classic duo for a reason, and here, the touch of maple-cinnamon complements the baked beans' existing profile, cutting through the mouth-warming spiciness with some taming sweetness.