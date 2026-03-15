For A Unique Take On Bacon, Add This To Your Strips First

Carnivorous foodies know the red-meat-lover's credo: "Bacon makes it better." But what happens when the bacon itself is even better? Does the dish become better, times two? Here at Tasting Table, we dare to find out. A dash of chili powder is the one-step enhancement that takes regular bacon to the next level. That spice cabinet staple provides just the smoky facelift to showcase the meat's salty, savory profile — especially with the help of a maple-cinnamon counterbalance.

To do it, take a cue from our maple-cinnamon candied bacon recipe, which requires just 20 minutes to come together. For a burst of sweet-smoky heat, add one teaspoon of chili powder in addition to the recipe's existing lineup of dark, robust maple syrup, ground cinnamon, and black pepper. Or, for a less sweet flavor profile, you could swap the cinnamon sugar for chili powder, creating a pepper-maple-chili-powder glaze. To apply, coat each strip of uncooked bacon (front and back) in the glaze using a rubber pastry brush. From there, simply pan-fry or bake the bacon as you normally might, draining on a paper-towel-lined plate to finish.

Chili maple bacon would pair fabulously alongside a stack of buttermilk pancakes, a Belgian waffle, or a maple-glazed doughnut. Or, for a more savory palate, try incorporating it into red flannel hash instead of (or in addition to) the toothy cubes of corned beef. The maple will emphasize the beets' natural earthy sweetness, while the smoky chili powder zhuzhes up the mild boiled potatoes.