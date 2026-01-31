Toasted Or Not? The Bread That Makes The Best BLT

It may not earn a spot in the acronymic name, but one of the biggest things that makes or breaks a BLT is the bread. Of course, there are plenty of mistakes to avoid when making a BLT, whether it be finding tomatoes that are fresh and flavorful or picking out the right kind of lettuce. But as in so many sandwiches, the bread is often overlooked. It's not just about the type of bread you use (although that does matter), it's about how you prepare it. The perfect BLT is a small symphony of contrasting ingredients, which can be undone by being too one-note or soggy. So, we asked Michelle Wallace, the renowned pitmaster, TV personality, and owner of B'tween Sandwich Co., if there is a clear best choice between toasting or not toasting the bread for your BLT.

"I am team soft bread for a BLT sandwich," Wallace explains. There are a few reasons this expert sees untoasted bread as the way to go. "It will compress around the bacon and tomato and will absorb the tomato juice without shattering, allowing it to eat as one beautiful and delicious unit." Additionally, she elaborates, untoasted bread helps all the BLT ingredients come together in harmony.

There is another side benefit, however, that is worth noting. "Soft bread will never scratch the roof of your mouth," she adds, "and that's always a win."