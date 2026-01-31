Toasted Or Not? The Bread That Makes The Best BLT
It may not earn a spot in the acronymic name, but one of the biggest things that makes or breaks a BLT is the bread. Of course, there are plenty of mistakes to avoid when making a BLT, whether it be finding tomatoes that are fresh and flavorful or picking out the right kind of lettuce. But as in so many sandwiches, the bread is often overlooked. It's not just about the type of bread you use (although that does matter), it's about how you prepare it. The perfect BLT is a small symphony of contrasting ingredients, which can be undone by being too one-note or soggy. So, we asked Michelle Wallace, the renowned pitmaster, TV personality, and owner of B'tween Sandwich Co., if there is a clear best choice between toasting or not toasting the bread for your BLT.
"I am team soft bread for a BLT sandwich," Wallace explains. There are a few reasons this expert sees untoasted bread as the way to go. "It will compress around the bacon and tomato and will absorb the tomato juice without shattering, allowing it to eat as one beautiful and delicious unit." Additionally, she elaborates, untoasted bread helps all the BLT ingredients come together in harmony.
There is another side benefit, however, that is worth noting. "Soft bread will never scratch the roof of your mouth," she adds, "and that's always a win."
Untoasted bread helps hold a BLT together and provides a nice textural contrast
The other thing about BLTs is that two of the three main ingredients are already crunchy. If you are using iceberg or romaine lettuce (which you should) and you crisp up your bacon properly, then toasted bread is redundant. With soft bread, you get a more balanced mix of textures in each bite. However, Wallace makes an exception where she thinks toasting your BLT's bread is the way to go.
"When you're adding extra components, such as avocado or eggs, toasted bread will allow for a stronger foundation for the extra ingredients," she explains. This also goes for when watery tomatoes are at risk of oversaturating your bread. Another time you might want to toast the bread? If you are using something like brioche or challah. "If the bread that you're using is overly sweet, the browning of the bread will help round out the sweetness of the bread," she adds.
As for the bread itself, there are plenty of unique bread you can try with BLTs, but it's best to keep it simple. If you're following Wallace's advice and going softer, a spongy white sandwich loaf is the go-to, although you should go for fresher, higher-quality versions instead of the bagged stuffed from the grocery store if you can. And if you have the option nearby, Japanese milk bread (shokupan) is the ultimate form of soft white bread that is perfect for BLTs. Just because a bread style is simple, doesn't mean it can't be upgraded.