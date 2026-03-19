Give Scotch Eggs A Vegetarian Spin With This Middle Eastern Swap

Scotch eggs are a pub food delicacy — a soft-boiled egg wrapped in a thin layer of sausage, coated in breadcrumbs, and then deep fried until crisp and delicious, ideally with a yolk in the center that is still runny. They are as heavy in the hand as they sit in the belly, a classic British dish that sticks to the ribs and girds one against the cold grey drizzle. There is, however, one simple substitution that you can make to this iconic snack that both lightens it and makes it vegetarian-friendly. Instead of coating the eggs in sausage and breadcrumbs, next time you have a hankering for a Scotch egg, consider using falafel for the outer layer.

This is, of course, a deviation from the norm, as even the most progressive Scotch eggs typically rely on just a vegan sausage substitute. But it might not be as unusual as it sounds. The origin of Scotch eggs does not, as you might expect, actually begin in Scotland. A centuries-old London corner shop called Fortnum & Mason claims to have made the first Scotch egg in 1738 as a snack for travelers heading out of Piccadilly. But the dish may actually have its roots in South Asia.

There is an Indian dish called nargis kebab or nargisi kofta that bears a striking resemblance to the Scotch egg. In this dish, hard-boiled eggs are wrapped in spiced ground meat, often lamb, and then deep fried and served in a creamy, spiced tomato gravy. It is quite likely that this was the inspiration for the first Scotch egg in London, with employees of the East India Company bringing home knowledge of the dish.