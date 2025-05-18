13 Middle Eastern Street Foods You'll Want To Try At Least Once

It is astonishing how much you can tell about a country's culinary legacy from the food that is peddled in its street stalls. Blissfully divorced from the frills and fancies of high-end dining, street food paints an authentic picture of the long-standing traditions valued by its people.

Such is the case of the Middle Eastern street food scene, brimming with diverse flavors and regional delicacies that find fans across borders. Comprising a wealth of culinary traditions, hailing from the North African perch of Egypt to transcontinental Turkey, the region's street food lovingly tips its hat to the varied voices of its ancestors.

A casual stroll through the streetside markets and you won't just find kebabs and flatbreads. What you will find is the enduring legacy of the shish kebab that has been delighting gourmands over the course of millennia. You'll discover how knafeh cemented its place of pride as a streetside dessert. You'll find yourself hypnotized by the rhythmic motions of the vertical rotisserie as it delivers slow-roasted shawarma meat. And above all, you'll find yourself traveling through the pages of history as you revisit bygone eras through lovingly cherished family recipes. If you haven't yet, you'll want to add these Middle Eastern street foods to your foodie bucket list.