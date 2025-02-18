11 Underrated Mediterranean Sauces You Should Try At Least Once
The Mediterranean region is a vast area of land surrounding the Mediterranean Sea that includes 22 countries. Historically, the area has always been important as it connects Africa, Europe, and Asia through one body of water. Some of the countries that fall into the category include Spain, Morocco, France, Italy, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Greece, Lebanon, Albania, and Turkey, to name a few. Naturally, this means there are many diverse regional cuisines. However, there are some common denominators that run through all these countries that have given Mediterranean cuisine a well-deserved reputation for having amazing flavors and, as it's mostly based on seasonal products, being great for your health.
The main component of Mediterranean cuisine is flavor. Traditionally, this cuisine is packed with lemon, garlic, tomatoes, olives, olive oil, chiles, herbs, and seafood that help create flavor-packed dishes. This philosophy also translates into sauces. A Mediterranean table is hardly ever complete with something saucy to elevate and enhance the meal. These sauces are usually homemade and use common household ingredients, giving them heaps of freshness and tang. Learning how to make some of these sauces, or even just sourcing a good product (no shame in store-bought), can help you make your cooking and eating way more delicious. In the U.S., we're familiar with a limited number of sauces — think pesto, Alfredo, and marinara — but there are many other options worth tracking down. For inspiration, here are some underrated Mediterranean sauces you should try at least once.
Harissa
We're starting off with a spicy kick. Harissa is a fiery North African condiment that's sure to make anybody who loves some heat happy. Harissa is mostly associated with Tunisia, but it is popular all over the Maghreb and the Middle East. It's a flavor bomb, and you can usually expect a medley of smoky, sweet, spicy, and tangy flavors. Though some of the ingredients may vary, most versions are made from sun-dried red chiles, olive oil, garlic, tomato paste, and spices like cumin, coriander, and caraway seeds. It's quite easy to recreate harissa at home, but if you don't have time or the ingredients, there are some good store-bought options as well. Harissa varieties might include some unexpected ingredients like rose petals, rose water, and various citrus fruits, and the final blend depends on the preference of whoever is making it.
Using harissa is the fun part. There are endless ways to use it, from adding it to your classic marinara sauce or giving your favorite soup a vibrant kick of spice. It's also really delicious with eggs and can be the base for the fragrant shakshuka. You can also mix it into other dips like hummus, mayonnaise, or ranch to give them a spicy twist.
Toum
Garlic is usually a major crowd-pleaser, but if you are not a garlic fan, this sauce isn't for you. For everyone else, toum is the Lebanese garlic sauce you should know about. It's thick, white, and creamy — and it's all about garlic. Because of its consistency, you might be surprised to find out that it's made with just these five ingredients: garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and water. The thick, perfectly smooth consistency is somewhat tricky to master, but if blended together at high speed, these ingredients come together easily and emulsify into a velvety concoction.
As toum isn't easy to make, especially for a novice cook, you can always look for it at specialty stores or get some at your local Lebanese or Middle Eastern restaurant. If you love Middle Eastern cuisine, you've probably already had toum in your life, as it's usually slathered over your order of chicken kebab or shawarma. It's the perfect sauce to top any grilled meat and makes for a tasty sandwich cream for any type of savory filling. Just don't plan on kissing anyone after, as it will give you potent garlic breath for hours (but it'll be worth it!).
Pistou
French cuisine is revered all over the world, and people flock to France to try traditional specialties, namely all those comforting classics such as beef Bourguignon and perfectly executed desserts and pastries. As French cuisine is relatively regional, there are plenty of dishes that people are not familiar with because they simply don't make it onto the list of the beloved classics. That's why you probably haven't heard of pistou — Provence's take on pesto. Pistou is a fragrant sauce made from fresh basil, olive oil, garlic, and cheese like Parmesan or Emmental.
Food from the south of France is quite a departure from the rich and creamy dishes that the country is generally known for. It tends to be lighter, more seasonal, and produce-forward. This region has been influenced by many Mediterranean cultures that passed or settled there over the years, and pistou stems from the shared Mediterranean tradition of pounding fresh herbs with oil, preferably using a mortar and pestle, to make amazing sauces that can be served in multiple ways. Use pistou to add freshness to your dishes. Pair it with some fresh bread, drizzle it on top of steak, or use it as a sandwich spread or a soup topping.
Romesco
Romesco is a smoky and nutty Spanish sauce that originates from the Catalonia region and has been around since the 15th century. Made from a combination of red peppers, garlic, onions, olive oil, salt, tomatoes, sherry vinegar, nuts, and bread. The main flavor elements come from the red peppers, garlic, and tomatoes, while the nuts give the sauce its body. The bread thickens it and makes it extra sturdy. Romesco is actually a great way to use leftover or stale pieces of bread, and they can take on a new life with this vibrant red sauce.
Romesco is so delicious you might just eat it with a spoon. However, it goes really well with grilled fish and chicken. You can also use it as a pasta sauce or as a dip for a veggie platter. If you use a food processor, this smoky romesco sauce recipe can be made with no trouble. Roast your peppers, tomatoes, and nuts (and then remove the skins of your veggies) before blitzing them all together and just watch how they transform into a creamy, nutty mix.
Tzatziki
Tzatziki is as fun to eat as it is to pronounce. This tangy Greek sauce is a firm sauce favorite for most people who've tried it. There's always a little debate about what goes into an authentic tzatziki, but for the most part, a classic tzatziki recipe is made with yogurt, lemon juice, salt, olive oil, and cucumber, while fresh mint and dill are also commonly included. The yogurt works as the base and gives the perfect creamy tang while the herbs and the cucumber provide freshness, making it a great dipping sauce for summer barbecues.
Tzatziki helps balance out robust and richly-flavored dishes, but it can also elevate any dish and make it more special. It's a great all-purpose sauce and you'll have a hard time finding something that does not go well in this combination. You can use it for meat, sandwiches, salads, and even chips or fries. Plus, making your own couldn't be easier. It basically requires a bit of chopping and assembling all your ingredients inside a bowl or a jar. By keeping some yogurt in your fridge, tzatziki can become the easiest thing to whip up when you need a quick sauce. Even if you don't have one or two of the ingredients, it still works really well with whatever alternative you have on hand.
Tahini
Tahini has become pretty popular in the United States in recent years, and many have fallen in love with its nutty character. However, not many people know how to make a proper tahini sauce like the one that's used in the Middle East. Essentially, this is a sauce made only with sesame seeds that have been ground into a paste, and on its own, it isn't exactly the tastiest thing. However, it becomes surprisingly delicious once it's mixed with a bit of lemon juice, salt, cumin, and water. It's also worth mentioning that there are slight variations in how tahini sauce is made in the Middle East, and it seems that every household has its recipe that sometimes includes garlic, different vinegar varieties, and even some herbs. Either way, tahini turns into a zingy sauce that is often paired with grilled fish or inside falafel or shawarma.
If you're buying tahini, it's a good idea to go for the sesame seed paste rather than a ready-made tahini sauce, as these can vary in quality. It's always better to find a good recipe and make your own, as it's usually really quick to whip up. Also, you should remember that base tahini can be used for other purposes. An unseasoned paste can be mixed with honey to make a creamy, sweet caramel, or you can even mix it into your favorite smoothie for better texture and a nutty flavor.
Chermoula
Numerous cultures have a version of a sauce that mixes oil, acid, and herbs to make a zesty and flavorful mix. Mexico has salsa verde, Argentina has chimichurri, and Morocco has chermoula. Chermoula is a sauce that every home cook should learn how to make, as it delivers ton of flavor and can take any dish to the next level. While everyone has their own way of making chermoula, it usually consists of fresh cilantro and parsley that make the foundation, which is then enriched with lemons, garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice, but there are numerous regional variations.
What's great about it is that if you get the basics of flavor right, you can customize the rest to your liking. Can't stand cilantro? Leave it out. Do you like some heat? Add some fresh chiles. You can hand chop or pound everything in a pestle and mortar, or you can give it a couple of pulses in a food processor. Chermoula is traditionally used as a marinade or sauce for fish, but it goes great with many other things. You can use it on chicken breasts, grilled steak, in sandwiches, or as a simple salad dressing. You can even use it to make a mayo or yogurt dip that is ideal for chips and other snacks.
Tapenade
Olives are of huge significance to the Mediterranean region, and this is where a whopping 98% of all olive production in the world takes place. This production gives the liquid gold, aka olive oil, and of course, the juicy olives. While they can sometimes be a polarizing ingredient, for olive lovers, these tiny fruits are a majorly delicious ingredient, which can give your pizza, pasta, sandwich, or salad a delightful salty lift. One Mediterranean sauce that best celebrates olives is tapenade.
Tapenade is a type of thick sauce made from olive paste, olive oil, capers, and sometimes anchovies for an umami kick. The version we know today is another favorite that stems from the south of France, more precisely, the city of Marseille. Tapenade quickly transforms into a perfect appetizer or a tasty snack that's best paired with drinks. Spread it over crunchy bread, or use it as a dip for your favorite chips. Some recipes use it as a seasoning for meat or fish since it's packed with flavor and salt. You can often find great ready-made tapenade brands at your local deli, but it's also relatively trouble-free to make at home.
Pomodoro
Many Italian pasta sauces are well-known and beloved all over the world. Perhaps the most famous one is the classic Italian tomato sauce that's paired with pasta. It's simple but bursting with flavor and loved by kids and adults alike. While you might be inclined to call this a marinara sauce, Italy has another contender, a simple tomato sauce that you might not know about that's called pomodoro.
While very similar, there are differences between marinara and pomodoro. Though there are many variations and no set recipes, both sauces usually feature a base made with olive oil, garlic, and tomatoes, but pomodoro is a bit thicker and has a more concentrated tomato flavor than marinara. Marinara can have more ingredients added to the mix, including pepper flakes and more herbal ingredients, while pomodoro is generally more simple, with fewer ingredients that can overpower the tomato. While both sauces are great, pomodoro is something everyone should try at least once. The beauty is in simplicity, and if you use fresh tomatoes that are in season or a good quality canned tomato, your uncomplicated pomodoro can be extremely rewarding. You can use it in different ways, but is there anything better than freshly simmered tomato sauce served over steaming pasta?
Rouille
While hugely popular in the south of France, rouille is relatively unknown in the rest of the world. That is, until Anthony Bourdain called it "magical" – which made many people outside France want to find out more about it. This creamy, garlicky sauce is unlike any other sauce on this list. This is because it's part bread sauce, part aioli, but the central flavor is all about saffron. Saffron gives the sauce its warm, slightly floral aroma. And along with the egg yolk, saffron is what gives this sauce its bright yellow color. Rouille is the sauce that's served with the iconic seafood soup called bouillabaisse. In the south of France, it's also served with seafood of all kinds, so think of it as the perfect accompaniment for otherwise plainly cooked fish, mussels, shrimp, and any other seafood .
Rouille is served cold or at room temperature and is also great on bread. It's quite easy to make it if you have a food processor. You'll need saffron, bread, egg yolks, vinegar, olive oil, and garlic. At some point, you'll need to emulsify the sauce by slowly drizzling in your oil while blending. Good quality saffron is the key to a great tasting rouille, so don't get the cheap stuff. Some recipes also call for some chili powder which gives it a subtle edge that balances out the creaminess.
Shatta
Shatta is the Middle Eastern version of hot sauce, so strap in if you're a fan of spicy food. Shatta is all about celebrating chile peppers, as they are the main ingredient in this sauce. You can find both red and green shatta, which means it's made either with green or red peppers. However, take note that you're not meant to mix the two together.
Like many other sauces on this list, there's no right or wrong way to make shatta. Essentially, shatta combines pounded or blended peppers with olive oil, lemon juice, vinegar, and salt. With these simple ingredients, it's already a potent condiment, but some love to jazz it up with spices and fresh herbs. Everything from fresh cilantro, garlic, and cumin can make this sauce more complex and pungent.
What makes it different from other chile sauces is that the peppers are fermented in salt for about three days before the sauce is blended with the rest of the ingredients. This light fermentation allows the peppers to develop a deeper, more complex flavor, which is what gives shatta the signature tang people love. Once blended, you'll want to spoon it over your food. It's particularly good with eggs or on top of grilled meat. It's also incredible when mixed with labneh and eaten with bread, or turned into a zingy dip. You can make shatta as spicy or mild as you like by choosing your peppers wisely. Use milder varieties to recreate mellow but equally refreshing shatta.