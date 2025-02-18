11 Underrated Mediterranean Sauces You Should Try At Least Once

The Mediterranean region is a vast area of land surrounding the Mediterranean Sea that includes 22 countries. Historically, the area has always been important as it connects Africa, Europe, and Asia through one body of water. Some of the countries that fall into the category include Spain, Morocco, France, Italy, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Greece, Lebanon, Albania, and Turkey, to name a few. Naturally, this means there are many diverse regional cuisines. However, there are some common denominators that run through all these countries that have given Mediterranean cuisine a well-deserved reputation for having amazing flavors and, as it's mostly based on seasonal products, being great for your health.

Advertisement

The main component of Mediterranean cuisine is flavor. Traditionally, this cuisine is packed with lemon, garlic, tomatoes, olives, olive oil, chiles, herbs, and seafood that help create flavor-packed dishes. This philosophy also translates into sauces. A Mediterranean table is hardly ever complete with something saucy to elevate and enhance the meal. These sauces are usually homemade and use common household ingredients, giving them heaps of freshness and tang. Learning how to make some of these sauces, or even just sourcing a good product (no shame in store-bought), can help you make your cooking and eating way more delicious. In the U.S., we're familiar with a limited number of sauces — think pesto, Alfredo, and marinara — but there are many other options worth tracking down. For inspiration, here are some underrated Mediterranean sauces you should try at least once.

Advertisement