Chick-Fil-A's Strawberry Hibiscus Drinks Will Give You An Early Sip Of Summer

While Chick-fil-A has a loyal following that's in love with its crispy chicken sandwiches and flavorful waffle fries, the drinks that are served on the side are just as popular. Vibrant lemonades, syrupy sodas, and the Frosted drinks that combine milkshake and lemonade into one are all popular choices. In 2024, the restaurant brought us cherry-berry versions of all these classic drinks for the springtime special, but now, one might argue we're getting the best flavor of all: Strawberry hibiscus.

I was invited to a Chick-fil-A location in New York to try out the new, limited-edition beverage release, and can confidently report back that it will be worth all of the hype. Sweet strawberry flavors have hints of floral hibiscus and are combined with four different drink variations. Available only for the spring and while supplies last, these drinks are the perfect thing to order in with Chick-fil-A's spring special chicken sandwich — the jalapeño ranch club. If your taste buds are already perking up, read on to find out exactly what we'd recommend you order.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.