Chick-Fil-A's Strawberry Hibiscus Drinks Will Give You An Early Sip Of Summer
While Chick-fil-A has a loyal following that's in love with its crispy chicken sandwiches and flavorful waffle fries, the drinks that are served on the side are just as popular. Vibrant lemonades, syrupy sodas, and the Frosted drinks that combine milkshake and lemonade into one are all popular choices. In 2024, the restaurant brought us cherry-berry versions of all these classic drinks for the springtime special, but now, one might argue we're getting the best flavor of all: Strawberry hibiscus.
I was invited to a Chick-fil-A location in New York to try out the new, limited-edition beverage release, and can confidently report back that it will be worth all of the hype. Sweet strawberry flavors have hints of floral hibiscus and are combined with four different drink variations. Available only for the spring and while supplies last, these drinks are the perfect thing to order in with Chick-fil-A's spring special chicken sandwich — the jalapeño ranch club. If your taste buds are already perking up, read on to find out exactly what we'd recommend you order.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
I was invited to a local shop in New York for a tasting event to try these new Chick-fil-A strawberry hibiscus beverages before they were released. The drinks were made fresh and presented just as they would be in any location, with a scoop of ice pebbles in a takeaway cup.
When tasting, I was most curious about where the hibiscus would show up the strongest, as it's a flavor that's often overpowered by whatever it's paired with. As these drinks are also being launched with the jalapeño ranch club chicken sandwich, I took into consideration how well they paired with Chick-fil-A's other special item as well.
Strawberry hibiscus Sprite
The vibrant color of this strawberry hibiscus Sprite concoction perfectly matches its summer-sweet taste. Ripe strawberry flavors are followed by the zingy bubbles of Sprite, leaving your tongue tingling and taste buds longing for more. The hibiscus notes are certainly lost in the background with this one, but the drink is delicious nonetheless.
The smallest size costs $2.89, and the drink holds 190 calories, making it both the cheapest and lowest-calorie option of the new strawberry hibiscus line of drinks — although it's no less delicious. Like an upgraded Shirley Temple, the strawberry transforms the light acidity of Sprite into something more robust. It's the perfect level of sweet to hold its own against a spicy chicken sandwich.
Strawberry hibiscus lemonade
Outside of its affordable, delicious, and reliably well-prepared chicken sandwiches, the lemonade at Chick-fil-A is probably one of the most beloved menu items. There's something about the pairing of the tart yet sweet, cold drink that just perfectly washes down a fried chicken sandwich, and the people are so in love with it that it's considered the best lemonade from a fast food chain.
If you're already in love with Chick-fil-A's lemonade and looking forward to hot summer days where you need an ice-cold beverage to break your sweat, the newly released strawberry hibiscus lemonade is sure to inspire. The fruit flavors hold their own against the bright drink, with their sweetness followed by mouthwatering acidity and tongue-smacking tartness. It's fresh and still has all the qualities I love in a lemonade, but with a bit of an upgrade. The strawberry hibiscus lemonade starts at $3.25 and has 270 calories.
Strawberry hibiscus Frosted lemonade
The strawberry hibiscus Frosted lemonade is creamy, fruity, and fresh. Reminiscent of strawberry syrup drizzled over soft-serve, it tastes just like a strawberry sundae in a cup. The lemonade takes on a background role that leaves your palate fresh, the citrus cutting through the fat of the ice cream and making the drink feel more balanced and light than rich and heavy.
I've had my doubts about lemonade mixed with ice cream, but it results in a milkshake-like consistency that tastes like a sundae in a cup. If you're craving dessert alongside your chicken sandwich, why not sip it out of a straw? The Frosted strawberry hibiscus lemonade starts at $4.75 with 360 calories.
Strawberry hibiscus Sunjoy
Of the new strawberry hibiscus beverages at Chick-fil-A, the Sunjoy was my favorite. Made from sweet iced tea mixed with lemonade and strawberry hibiscus flavors, it's like an Arnold Palmer (another drink that's named after a real person) with a little extra flair.
While the hibiscus flavor in the Sprite, lemonade, or creamy Frosted drink was somewhat lost in the background, when used on the backdrop of an earthy tea, the floral notes really shine. Despite being a sweet tea that's most certainly loaded with sugar, you can still taste the tea itself beneath the added flavors. It's a great order if you're looking for a drink that won't overshadow your dinner. The strawberry hibiscus Sunjoy starts at $3.25 with 240 calories in a cup.
Final thoughts
Chick-fil-A's drinks are really so popular that you can order them by the gallon jug to take home, so it should come as no surprise that it nailed the seasonal version once again. Ultimately, the Sunjoy strawberry hibiscus drink was my personal favorite of the spring-special beverage menu, but you really can't go wrong with any of the upgraded classics. With a summery sweetness, the flavors beckon for longer, warmer days and a change of season. They're refreshing, bright, and chuggable, and the four different options offer something for everyone, depending on what you're in the mood for.
These drinks are being released as part of a new spring menu at Chick-fil-A, along with its jalapeño ranch chicken club sandwich, so if you're thinking about heading down to the nearest location to give it a shot, you should check out the new sandwich as well. Just bear in mind that these menu items will only be available while supplies last, so if your curiosity has been piqued, you're better off going sooner rather than later.