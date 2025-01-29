14 Iconic Drinks Named After Real People

Do you ever think about the names of the drinks that you order? Whether it's at a restaurant, your favorite nightclub, a local neighborhood bar, or at the grocery store, it's entirely plausible that you've picked up a case of Dr. Pepper or ordered a Bloody Mary so many times that you just don't pay much attention to what it's actually called. You should, though, because there are a number of drinks that aren't just named after very real people, but those names come with some fascinating stories.

We're going to talk about a whole range of drinks, from cocktails and mocktails to sodas and tea. It's pretty neat stuff, too, because when we started doing some digging, we found that some drinks were named in honor of the person who created or requested it, while others were named for pop culture icons, historical figures, and in one case, the father of a would-be girlfriend. How's that for smooth?

With that in mind, we're going to promise you some fun history and some fascinating bits of trivia that you'll be able to share at the bar or at your next brunch. In some cases, you may never be able to look at some drinks in quite the same way again.