The Tasty Chick-Fil-A Drinks You Can Buy By The Gallon
Usually, whenever you want to buy a restaurant's signature items in bulk, they never taste quite as good as a regular order. The frozen version of Checkers fries isn't quite as crispy, and store-bought Cheesecake Factory brown bread isn't as fresh — but a gallon of Chick-Fil-A's lemonade or sweet tea tastes exactly like the kind you'd get with waffle fries. It's effortless to put in a gallon-sized order of lemonade or sweet tea from Chick-Fil-A. To ears (and mouths) that aren't acquainted with the chicken chain's beverages, this isn't that interesting. After all, you can walk into any grocery store and get the same thing. But it's not exactly the same.
Chick-Fil-A has the best fast food lemonade around. Made from just lemon juice, cane sugar, and water, the drink has a fresh, bright taste that's nothing like the astringent, artificial drinks that are a dime a dozen at other eateries. It's made fresh every day, just like the chain's iced tea, and these are the same drinks you can buy an entire gallon (or two) of to keep stashed in your fridge.
Alongside the lemonade and iced tea, you can also purchase some Sunjoy (Chick-Fil-A's version of Arnold Palmer), with both diet lemonade and unsweet tea being options. When certain seasonal drinks are around, like the Cherry Berry Sunjoy or Cherry Berry Lemonade, you can order a gallon of that, too. The only catch is that these gallon-sized seasonal drinks are on the catering menu, so if you don't want to pay the delivery minimum, pick it up instead.
What should you do with gallon-sized Chick-Fil-A drinks?
Besides just sipping on them, the earthy sweet tea and zesty lemonade can serve as the base for all kinds of delicious drinks. Of course, using the chain's very own lemonade makes it easy to whip up a copycat Chick-Fil-A frosted lemonade. All you need to do is blend the lemonade with vanilla ice cream for a drink that's equally creamy and tart. To amp things up, add in some lemon zest, a few frozen berries for a fruity twist, or some condensed milk for a frothier finish.
A gallon of Chick-Fil-A's freshly brewed iced tea can easily turn into a round of boozy drinks for brunch. Turn iced tea into a three-ingredient whisky cocktail with the help of bourbon and sweetener. A splash of some lemonade brightens things up, but you can opt for limeade to give it a zestier taste. Finish off with honey or simple syrup and some muddled mint leaves.
The beverages don't have to be for just drinking alone, however. The fresh-tasting lemonade can easily be transformed into a delicious batch of delicious lemon bars. Chick-Fil-A's regular lemonade comes made with cane sugar, so keep in mind that you may need to adjust the recipe's sugar quantity.