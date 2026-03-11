For The Best Burger You've Ever Had, Reach For This Controversial (But Safe) Ingredient

There are so many burger seasonings worth trying out there. Some like to keep it simple with just salt and pepper, while other folks get creative with tasty additions like onion soup mix. However, if you want to turn up the savoriness of your burger without necessarily infusing it with too much additional sodium, you'll want to turn to another must-have seasoning: monosodium glutamate (MSG).

MSG, which resembles a crystalline powder, is like isolated umami, meaning it will bring out the savory notes of your burger without requiring any extra salt. (In fact, in some cases it may mean you need to use less salt — a win for folks eating a lower-sodium diet). If you're just starting with this ingredient, try creating a seasoning blend that uses ¾ teaspoon MSG for every tablespoon of salt.

Season each side of your burger with a pinch of your savory burger seasoning as they're cooking and watch that meatiness reach a whole new level. If you want to enhance the umami even more, turn to other umami-rich burger toppings, like ketchup and mushrooms.