How And When To Substitute Salt With MSG In Your Cooking

It's time to put the biggest misconception about MSG to rest – it's not a manufactured chemical additive but is derived from an amino acid. Monosodium glutamate has been used as a flavor enhancer for nearly a century, and has been proven safe for human consumption despite racist origins of a theory that it causes health issues. MSG is often referred to as the authentic taste of umami, which is the difficult-to-describe taste of savoriness, often described as meaty, and can add depth of flavor to almost any food or recipe.

If you're looking to reduce your intake of sodium, MSG can be a great way to use less salt without leaving your food bland and underwhelming. In fact, regular table salt has 39% sodium, while MSG only contains 12% sodium, which means that MSG has less than a third of the sodium that table salt does. MSG's flavor-enhancing abilities give food a stronger umami taste without the addition of lots of extra sodium, although it's not recommended as a total replacement for salt.

You can use MSG both before and during cooking, similar to how you'd season food with salt and pepper. As with any seasoning, if you're not sure what it will taste like or how it will affect the flavor of your dish, just go ahead and try a small taste of MSG if you've never tried it before. This is a quick and easy way to get a good sense of the flavor of umami, if you're unfamiliar, and you can move forward with using it in recipes with more confidence of the outcome. You can easily source it online, where there are numerous brands, which make the MSG through a process of fermenation of plant-based products like sugar cane, cassava, sugar beets, or corn. One popular brand is Ajinomoto, made from corn glucose.

