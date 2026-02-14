When You Cook Burgers, Add One Packet Of This To Your Mixture (It's Pure Perfection)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Burgers are meant to be an easy meal, requiring little more than shaping ground beef into patties and cooking them to juicy perfection. While a basic burger always hits the spot, sometimes plain ground beef patties can become lackluster and boring. However, you may have a hard time finding inspiration to jazz up your hamburgers that doesn't require a lot of extra effort. Similar to how we've encouraged you to season your next burger with a packet of ranch powder, adding a packet of onion soup and dip mix to your ground beef can be a game changer when it comes to simple but powerful burger seasonings.

There isn't much more to the process than just sprinkling the mix all over your ground beef and gently mixing it together by hand before shaping the beef mixture into patties. The packaging for your soup mix may have directions on how to incorporate the seasoning mix into burgers, but we recommend simply adding the packet of onion soup mix directly to the ground beef and treating it more as a seasoning blend for the beef instead. In addition to the onion soup packet, add a few twists of freshly cracked black pepper to the ground beef mixture, as those small spicy notes will really compliment the rich onion flavor in the burgers, especially when using our decadent French onion burger recipe.