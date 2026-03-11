The One Item Your Home Bar Cart Is Missing, According To An Expert

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Building an at-home bar can feel overwhelming. Not only do you have to buy the mixers that every home bar should have, but you must also figure out which spoons, shakers, muddlers, and other gadgets to grab. To get intel on which bartending tools you actually need, Tasting Table spoke to Curtis McMillan, the creative director of talent and beverage at The Down Low Cocktail Club in Woburn, Massachusetts. As the expert reveals, "One tool I think most people overlook is a quality Hawthorne strainer."

Used to strain ice and other ingredients out of shaken cocktails, a Hawthorne strainer is a small, flat, spoon-like gadget with holes plus a coiled spring around the edge. You simply fit it over the rim of a glass or shaker tin before pouring liquids through. "It's essential for cleanly separating the cocktail from the ice without spilling or creating a mess during the pour," McMillan reveals.

Hawthorne strainers are neater and more versatile than other strainers because of that metal coil. The flexible spring contracts to fit snugly into any vessel, and catch small chunks of ice, pieces of muddled ingredients, and other bits you don't want in your finished drinks. Don't be tempted to sub in a generic mesh strainer you use for cooking — you should use a Hawthorne strainer for the best margaritas, sours, smashes, martinis, and more. As for which product is best? McMillan prefers the OXO Steel Cocktail Strainer. "It's ergonomic, lightweight, and durable enough to last for years," he adds.