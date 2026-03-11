The One Item Your Home Bar Cart Is Missing, According To An Expert
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Building an at-home bar can feel overwhelming. Not only do you have to buy the mixers that every home bar should have, but you must also figure out which spoons, shakers, muddlers, and other gadgets to grab. To get intel on which bartending tools you actually need, Tasting Table spoke to Curtis McMillan, the creative director of talent and beverage at The Down Low Cocktail Club in Woburn, Massachusetts. As the expert reveals, "One tool I think most people overlook is a quality Hawthorne strainer."
Used to strain ice and other ingredients out of shaken cocktails, a Hawthorne strainer is a small, flat, spoon-like gadget with holes plus a coiled spring around the edge. You simply fit it over the rim of a glass or shaker tin before pouring liquids through. "It's essential for cleanly separating the cocktail from the ice without spilling or creating a mess during the pour," McMillan reveals.
Hawthorne strainers are neater and more versatile than other strainers because of that metal coil. The flexible spring contracts to fit snugly into any vessel, and catch small chunks of ice, pieces of muddled ingredients, and other bits you don't want in your finished drinks. Don't be tempted to sub in a generic mesh strainer you use for cooking — you should use a Hawthorne strainer for the best margaritas, sours, smashes, martinis, and more. As for which product is best? McMillan prefers the OXO Steel Cocktail Strainer. "It's ergonomic, lightweight, and durable enough to last for years," he adds.
A cocktail expert names other bartending tools you do and don't need
It's wise to be armed with a good Hawthorne strainer (and tips for using it), but what about other must-haves? "When I look at what I actually use on a daily basis, it really comes down to two things: a good Boston shaker and a jigger," McMillan explains. "Precision and proper dilution matter more than having every gadget on the market."
Out of the three types of cocktail shakers you should know, the Boston shaker has a slight learning curve, as you need some skill to effortlessly seal and unseal its two parts. However, it's beloved by pro bartenders as the most efficient tool to properly chill, dilute, and mix shaken drinks. A Boston shaker is also the ideal partner for a Hawthorne strainer. Meanwhile, a jigger is key for making drinks both quickly and precisely. These hourglass-shaped vessels allow you to pour shots of ingredients without using measuring spoons or cups.
McMillan also notes a tool that you don't need for your home bar. "I think smoke guns were a bit of a fad," he adds. "While adding smoke to a cocktail can be interesting in theory, most people don't execute it well at home. In many cases, the effect doesn't justify the cost, and the tool ends up collecting dust." It's easier, cheaper, and more creative to use simple ingredients that will add a smoky flavor to any cocktail.