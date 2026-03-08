How 10 Chain Restaurant Slogans Have Evolved Over The Years

In the 1970s, the U.S. fast food industry was really getting into its stride. Consumers had more options than ever, so chains had to think hard about how to make themselves stand out. Burger King's solution? Create a new slogan. "Have It Your Way" was born, highlighting that, at Burger King, customers could customize their burgers to an extent that other fast-food chains wouldn't allow.

Over the next few decades, Burger King would experiment with other slogans, but none were as catchy as "Have It Your Way." That's why, in the early 2000s, it decided it was time to bring it back. The trusty slogan stayed by Burger King's side until 2014, when it was swapped out for the more personal "Be Your Way." According to the company, the idea was to try to connect with consumers on a personal level. "Have It Your Way" was about Whoppers, but "Be Your Way" was about customers. In 2022, Burger King revamped the slogan again. This time, it was accompanied by the words "You Rule." Again, the idea was to try to emotionally connect with customers.

At the end of the day, Burger King knows that "Have It Your Way" is hard to beat: It's catchy, and, ultimately, it sells burgers. The chain still plays on the 1970s catchphrase all the time in jingles and campaigns. In 2025, for example, it released a commercial for its combo meals with the tagline "Combo Your Way."