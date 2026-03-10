These Are The Ingredients Hiding In Costco's Food Court Hot Dogs
Costco's $1.50 food court hot dogs are nothing short of iconic. People love them so much that Costco actually sells more hot dogs than rotisserie chickens each year. The wholesaler hasn't raised the price since the '80s, and the deal even includes a 20-ounce soda. To say this is a good price in the current economy would be an understatement; it's an absolute unicorn. Beyond the low cost, though, the dogs are genuinely delicious — and if you want to enjoy the taste of Costco's food court hot dogs at any time, you have to grab Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Franks the next time you're shopping at the warehouse.
According to the package, these are the exact same hot dogs as served in the food court. They're made exclusively with beef meat, but the ingredient list also includes water, dextrose, salt, spices, sodium lactate, garlic, sodium diacetate, sodium erythorbate, paprika and extractive, and sodium nitrate. Dextrose is the subtle sweetener that makes Costco hot dogs so delicious, in combination with the other flavor-enhancing additions.
Sodium diacetate, erythorbate, lactate, and nitrate are all preservatives that prevent bacteria from spreading inside the hot dogs, extending their shelf life, and keeping them fresh when refrigerated. Some of these additives also contribute to the reddish-pink color of the meat, ensuring it stays consistent over a longer stretch of time.
Create the food court experience at home with Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Franks
Costco's Beef Dinner Franks can be made on the stovetop within ten minutes, but if you're extra short on time, you can pop them in the microwave for two minutes. They can also be grilled or broiled, and customers have reported successfully making them in the air fryer and toaster oven. The Franks are done when the internal temperature reaches a minimum of 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Once you have the meat cooked, you're free to experiment with the toppings as you assemble the full hot dog. The bacon crunch hot dog with creamy slaw is particularly delicious, if we do say so ourselves.
Looking at the reviews, it's safe to say that Costco-goers love these hot dogs. "These are seriously the best hot dogs in the world. We use them as sausages and pizza toppings too," wrote one customer. Another person praised the size of the links, saying, "They are HUGE! I can't find buns to fit them LOL." In true Costco fashion, the package does say the hot dogs are 8% larger than typical ¼-pound links. And speaking of size, each 3.81-pound package comes with 14 Franks and costs around $19 (though prices can vary by warehouse), which means a single hot dog link is costing you about $1.30 — not a massive deviation from the food court pricing, although you'll have to provide your own buns and soda.