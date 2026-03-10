These Are The Ingredients Hiding In Costco's Food Court Hot Dogs

Costco's $1.50 food court hot dogs are nothing short of iconic. People love them so much that Costco actually sells more hot dogs than rotisserie chickens each year. The wholesaler hasn't raised the price since the '80s, and the deal even includes a 20-ounce soda. To say this is a good price in the current economy would be an understatement; it's an absolute unicorn. Beyond the low cost, though, the dogs are genuinely delicious — and if you want to enjoy the taste of Costco's food court hot dogs at any time, you have to grab Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Franks the next time you're shopping at the warehouse.

According to the package, these are the exact same hot dogs as served in the food court. They're made exclusively with beef meat, but the ingredient list also includes water, dextrose, salt, spices, sodium lactate, garlic, sodium diacetate, sodium erythorbate, paprika and extractive, and sodium nitrate. Dextrose is the subtle sweetener that makes Costco hot dogs so delicious, in combination with the other flavor-enhancing additions.

Sodium diacetate, erythorbate, lactate, and nitrate are all preservatives that prevent bacteria from spreading inside the hot dogs, extending their shelf life, and keeping them fresh when refrigerated. Some of these additives also contribute to the reddish-pink color of the meat, ensuring it stays consistent over a longer stretch of time.