Rotisserie Chickens Vs Food Court Hot Dogs: Which Does Costco Sell More Of Each Year?
Even people who don't shop at Costco know about the legendary Costco hot dog. It frequently pops up in the news as an example of an item that has persevered against inflation. Since 1985, customers have been able to buy a hot dog and drink combo for just $1.50. But the hot dog is not Costco's only culinary claim to fame. The company's rotisserie chickens, at just $4.99, have also become a huge draw thanks to the low price, convenience, and quality. Both have legions of fans online and have inspired numerous articles over the years, but which one qualifies as the most popular?
Costco has released its 2026 annual report, providing definitive numbers on the store's most popular item. The winner, by a wide margin, is the hot dog and soda combo. According to the report, in fiscal 2025, Costco sold 245.1 million hot dog and soda combos all around the world. That's over $367 million worth of hot dogs. During that same time, 157.4 million rotisserie chickens were sold. At $4.99 each, that would be over $785 million worth of chicken. Combined, the company sold over a billion dollars' worth of quick, hot meals. Not a bad haul for two items.
These numbers track with previous sales. In 2024, Costco sold 229 million hot dogs and 154 million chickens, per the shareholders' report from the year before. And the 2024 annual report saw 199 million hot dogs and 137 million chickens sold.
Why the rotisserie chicken and hot dogs are so popular
When Tasting Table covered chicken products that you should buy at Costco, as well as those you should avoid, the rotisserie chicken was at the top of our list for must-buy. At 3 pounds, it's larger than the chickens you'll get at most grocery stores, and it's cheaper. You can't even buy an uncooked chicken at that price. Not only that, the Costco chicken tastes good. When you factor in that all the work is done for you, the rotisserie chicken is extremely affordable. You can also get a couple of different dishes out of it with just a bit of meal prep, so it's not hard to see why the chain sells millions every year.
Just like the rotisserie chicken, Costco's hot dog and drink combo is hard to beat. You would be hard-pressed to think of another product that you can buy anywhere in 2026 that costs the same as it did in 1985. The enduring legacy of the Costco hot dog has made it more than a convenient snack while shopping. It has become a cultural icon. People wear Costco hot dog t-shirts, and the company itself recognizes the affordably priced food court hot dog combo as an integral part of its business. It reinforces customer satisfaction by offering reliable and consistent value. The hot dog has basically become a cornerstone of the Costco experience. It's foundational in a way few signature food items beyond a Big Mac or a Whopper have ever been.