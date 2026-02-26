Rotisserie Chickens Vs Food Court Hot Dogs: Which Does Costco Sell More Of Each Year?

Even people who don't shop at Costco know about the legendary Costco hot dog. It frequently pops up in the news as an example of an item that has persevered against inflation. Since 1985, customers have been able to buy a hot dog and drink combo for just $1.50. But the hot dog is not Costco's only culinary claim to fame. The company's rotisserie chickens, at just $4.99, have also become a huge draw thanks to the low price, convenience, and quality. Both have legions of fans online and have inspired numerous articles over the years, but which one qualifies as the most popular?

Costco has released its 2026 annual report, providing definitive numbers on the store's most popular item. The winner, by a wide margin, is the hot dog and soda combo. According to the report, in fiscal 2025, Costco sold 245.1 million hot dog and soda combos all around the world. That's over $367 million worth of hot dogs. During that same time, 157.4 million rotisserie chickens were sold. At $4.99 each, that would be over $785 million worth of chicken. Combined, the company sold over a billion dollars' worth of quick, hot meals. Not a bad haul for two items.

These numbers track with previous sales. In 2024, Costco sold 229 million hot dogs and 154 million chickens, per the shareholders' report from the year before. And the 2024 annual report saw 199 million hot dogs and 137 million chickens sold.