9 New Snacks You're Going To See Everywhere In 2026
If you're like a lot of us, then you probably have your favorite popular snacks that you go back to time and time again when you feel like doing some mindless munching. Maybe you're a Pringles person, or perhaps Oreos are your go-to. But just because you already have your all-time favorites doesn't mean you can't try some new snacks when you get a craving for something novel. Luckily, 2026 is shaping up to be an interesting year for snackers. There are a ton of new products hitting the shelves, many of them offering new takes on already beloved classics.
We've detailed some of the most interesting snacks that you're likely to see everywhere in the upcoming year. Some are super sweet, while others skew toward the more savory end of the spectrum. All of them, though, offer a new snacking experience that you couldn't get before. Take a closer look at this list to see if there are any new snacks you want to try — or any that you actively want to avoid. Snack time is about to look a bit different.
Goldfish Hot Buffalo Seasoned Pretzels
Goldfish Crackers are a truly elite snack for anyone who loves eating bite-sized foods. And if you're well acquainted with the snack, then you already know that there are tons of Goldfish cracker flavors from which to choose. But there's another flavor that's been added into the lineup, and it's one that we can't wait to try: Hot Buffalo Seasoned Pretzels. They have the same shape as the beloved cracker, but they're decidedly pretzels, not traditional crackers. And although Pepperidge Farm has offered Goldfish Pretzel Crackers in the past, the Hot Buffalo flavor is among the first of these flavored pretzel varieties. The product was released alongside a Honey Mustard flavor, as well.
What sounds appealing to us about these pretzels is the fact that they don't just deliver the signature tanginess you'd expect from buffalo sauce — they also deliver a bold heat that'll capture the attention of spicy snack lovers. This product hit store shelves in January 2026, so you can go ahead and snag them the next time you're looking for a bold, crunchy snack.
M&M's Pop'd Caramel
M&M's are another product that boasts no shortage of different flavors. From Peanut to Caramel to Dark Chocolate Mint, it seems like M&M's have just about every sweets-loving snacker covered. But apparently, the brand is still trying to lean into more novel offerings, as evidenced by its new product, M&M's Pop'd Caramel. It's actually the brand's first freeze-dried product, and it promises to offer a sweet and crunchy snacking experience for all who are brave enough to try it. The texture of these M&M's is light and airy, but they offer the same caramel flavor profile that the original Caramel M&M's have made so popular.
According to Martin Terwilliger, Mars Wrigley North America's VP of marketing for chocolate, who commented on the new product in a press release, "This fresh and fun new treat takes everything you love about M&M'S and gives it a light, crispy crunch, bringing the flavors and textures together in an unexpected new way." As of this writing, this new M&M's candy is now available in stores and online.
Realsy PB&J Dates
If you'd prefer to get your sugar cravings met with fruit instead of straight-up candy — but you still want the convenience of a packaged snack — look no further than Realsy. The company is known for its nut butter-filled dates, which make for an arguably healthier snack option than some of the more processed snacks out there. The brand offers a few different flavors, ranging from Almond Butter Dates to Chocolate Peanut Butter Dates, but now, it's out with a whole new product: PB&J Dates. They dropped in early 2026, and they feature both peanut butter and organic strawberry powder for a fruit-forward snack that'll have you rethinking the way you eat dates.
These PB&J-filled dates are available at many retailers across the U.S. Not lucky enough to live close enough to one of those stores to snag a bag of these things? Luckily, you can always order them online if you're really curious about trying them out.
Cheetos Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle Flavored Puffs
Cheetos are one of the greatest savory snacks of all time, and the iconic brand now offers a ton of different flavors and textures to appeal to Cheetos lovers of all walks of life. Flamin' Hot is probably one of the most beloved options, offering a pretty spicy version of the original snack. Perhaps that's why there are so many spin-offs of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. But now, there's one more to try out: Cheetos Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle Flavored Puffs. Now, don't get too excited: This isn't a totally new flavor. You could grab a crunchy version of this snack before. But now, the puffed option offers a softer version of this flavor mash-up.
We found that the crunchy version of the snack was quite pickle-forward in its flavor, so there's a good chance that this iteration will taste similar, just with a lighter, airier texture. For snackers who love both heat and pickles, it sounds like there's no better snack.
Snickers Crunchy Peanut Butter Ice Cream Bar
Snickers is one of those classic chocolate bars that you just have to try. It's super sweet, sticky, and even a bit crunchy from the added peanuts. But the brand didn't stop with the original — it created a whole line of candy bars with slight variations from one another, all of them promising different iterations of the beloved classic. In more recent years, Snickers has even dipped its toe into the world of ice cream, creating a candy bar-ice cream mash-up.
In 2026, it seems like Snickers is leaning in that direction even more with its new ice cream bar, dubbed the Crunchy Peanut Butter Ice Cream Bar. It contains thick and creamy peanut butter ice cream, peanuts, and a layer of caramel to bring it all together. What sets this ice cream bar apart from the original, though, is that it has even more peanuts, creating that extra crunchiness in every bite. Find it in the frozen section of your local grocery store.
Baked Lay's Loaded Baked Potato Chips
It's no secret that Lay's offers an incredible number of chip flavors. Some of them are pretty expected, like salt and vinegar. Others are a bit more esoteric, like Cuban sandwich. But we appreciate this exceedingly wide variety of choices, because it means that there's something for everyone. But it doesn't seem like Lay's is done innovating anytime soon, since the company is still coming out with new flavors in 2026. One of the new varieties that we're particularly excited about? Baked Lay's Loaded Baked Potato Chips. Unlike their fried counterparts, these chips have a lighter, airier texture to them, which may appeal to those who are looking for a snack that feels a bit lighter than the original. But it's this flavor that really appeals to us.
These Baked Lay's chips are ostensibly flavored like the toppings you might expect on a loaded baked potato. There are supposed to be notes of green onion, bacon, black pepper, and cheese. We haven't gotten the chance to try them for ourselves yet, but if these chips taste anything like a real loaded baked potato, they're bound to be delicious.
Skittles Gummies Fuego
If you've ever craved gummy candies and spicy food at the same time, you're in luck, because Skittles just dropped Skittles Gummies Fuego. They're exactly what they sound like: spicy gummy Skittles. It's all a part of the "swicy" trend, where consumers are seeking out treats that are simultaneously sweet and spicy. It may not be for everyone, but for those who love heat (in candy form, of course), it's a creation that just makes sense. According to Ro Cheng, vice president of marketing for fruity confections at Mars Wrigley North America, who commented in the candy's press release, "With SKITTLES Gummies Fuego, we're adding some spice to a sweet, original fan favorite, bringing a bold flavor experience that we know 'swicy' fans will enjoy."
The candy company rolled these out online in the summer of 2025, but during the fall, they became available at a limited selection of retailers. As of January 2026, Skittles Gummies Fuego became available nationwide, so you can probably find them at the closest retailer to you that sells candy.
Twix Bits
If you love sticky caramel, crisp cookies, and super-sweet chocolate, then there's a good chance that you're already big fans of Twix candy. These skinny candy bars deliver an intense, concentrated dose of sweetness that chocolate lovers adore. But now, Twix is getting a makeover and is becoming — if possible — even more snackable. Twix Bits aren't a traditional candy bar. Rather, they're crunchy cookie balls covered in a layer of chocolate, allowing you to munch on just a few at a time or grab a whole handful to enjoy.
These Twix Bits look like they may be a bit easier to eat on the go, since you don't have to contend with a whole candy bar that's leaking sticky caramel all over your car. But absent of that layer of caramel, they also offer a slightly different flavor profile and texture, making this an all-new snack that all chocolate lovers should try regardless of whether they tend to enjoy the original Twix or not.
Cheez-It Gluten Free Original Snack Crackers
Following a gluten-free diet means that a lot of the snacks you probably grew up with as a kid may be off-limits now. That can be a bummer when you just want to dig your hand into a box of your favorite crackers. But more and more food brands are coming out with gluten-free versions of their most popular products, and now, Cheez-Its joins those ranks. As of this writing, you can snag yourself a box of Cheez-It Gluten Free Original Snack Crackers, which might just make all of your gluten-free snacking dreams come true. They're made with a blend of corn, rice, and sorghum flours, making them appropriate for those who are sensitive to other types of grains.
Apparently, the company fielded tons of requests to make a gluten-free version of this classic snack, and it's finally met that demand. The 2026 rollout of this product comes alongside several new Cheez-It flavors, so keep your eyes out for those if you're not strictly gluten-free. We always appreciate when our favorite foods become more accessible to a wider range of eaters — especially when it allows for the nostalgic snacking experiences we all crave.