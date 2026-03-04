9 New Snacks You're Going To See Everywhere In 2026

If you're like a lot of us, then you probably have your favorite popular snacks that you go back to time and time again when you feel like doing some mindless munching. Maybe you're a Pringles person, or perhaps Oreos are your go-to. But just because you already have your all-time favorites doesn't mean you can't try some new snacks when you get a craving for something novel. Luckily, 2026 is shaping up to be an interesting year for snackers. There are a ton of new products hitting the shelves, many of them offering new takes on already beloved classics.

We've detailed some of the most interesting snacks that you're likely to see everywhere in the upcoming year. Some are super sweet, while others skew toward the more savory end of the spectrum. All of them, though, offer a new snacking experience that you couldn't get before. Take a closer look at this list to see if there are any new snacks you want to try — or any that you actively want to avoid. Snack time is about to look a bit different.