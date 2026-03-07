6 Changes I'd Like To See At Trader Joe's In 2026

Listen, I'm as big a Trader Joe's fan as they come. I've had many an opportunity to wax poetic about the store's offerings for my job — from reviewing its plentiful ravioli selections to constantly using its frozen foods for meal prep, the store is inextricably intertwined into my life at this point. I like to think I'm adventurous, but when it comes to grocery shopping, I rarely cheat on Joe. What can I say? I'm loyal to a fault.

Still, as much as I love the store, I can't call it perfect. We all have our flaws, TJ's included (though, admittedly, coming up with the following list did take a decent amount of effort). I usually find it a good thing that Trader Joe's is unlike your standard grocery store in some ways, but some mainstream grocery stores have conveniences that I wish Trader Joe's offered. I'm not going to claim that we're likely to see the store make any of the following changes this year — in fact, I'd say that in some cases it's quite unlikely — but, hey, a girl can dream!