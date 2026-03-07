6 Changes I'd Like To See At Trader Joe's In 2026
Listen, I'm as big a Trader Joe's fan as they come. I've had many an opportunity to wax poetic about the store's offerings for my job — from reviewing its plentiful ravioli selections to constantly using its frozen foods for meal prep, the store is inextricably intertwined into my life at this point. I like to think I'm adventurous, but when it comes to grocery shopping, I rarely cheat on Joe. What can I say? I'm loyal to a fault.
Still, as much as I love the store, I can't call it perfect. We all have our flaws, TJ's included (though, admittedly, coming up with the following list did take a decent amount of effort). I usually find it a good thing that Trader Joe's is unlike your standard grocery store in some ways, but some mainstream grocery stores have conveniences that I wish Trader Joe's offered. I'm not going to claim that we're likely to see the store make any of the following changes this year — in fact, I'd say that in some cases it's quite unlikely — but, hey, a girl can dream!
Bigger parking lots
Ever wondered why it can be tricky to park at Trader Joe's? We may never get an exact answer, but I can make some educated guesses. Namely, I'd posit that the store doesn't want to spend the money on bigger lots, and that cutting costs in that way is part of why its groceries are pretty cheap. My local Trader Joe's has such a small parking lot that it's intimidating — I always go right at opening on weekday mornings so I don't have to deal with the headache of waiting for a parking space.
It would be nice if Trader Joe's started making spacious parking lots a bigger priority in 2026, but unfortunately, I don't really see that happening. Clearly, the current strategy is working for the chain; it probably has little motivation to try to shake things up in that regard. However, I have noticed that the "small parking lot" characteristic doesn't apply to all Trader Joe's locations. There's one store near me with the most massive parking lot I've ever seen at a TJ's that's not in a strip mall. If being able to find a parking spot can be particularly anxiety-inducing, it's worth checking out a few locations in your area to see if any have the ever-elusive large parking lot.
Grocery delivery services
Those less familiar with Trader Joe's might be surprised to learn that the company doesn't offer delivery through third-party apps — or any apps, for that matter. And, though this is something I'd love to see change in 2026, we're unlikely to see the store offer delivery anytime soon. Why? There are a few reasons the store refuses to hop on the grocery delivery train.
First, Trader Joe's reps revealed in a podcast episode that offering its own delivery service would require a massive rewiring of the brand's infrastructure. The company's relatively simple current operations help the store keep prices affordable; adding anything extra would likely increase grocery costs. Secondly — and you'll understand this if you've ever stepped foot in a Trader Joe's — physically walking through the store is a huge part of the whole TJ's experience. You'll be introduced to novel items that you may not notice on an app, and you get to interact with the store's famously friendly employees. So, while it would be super convenient to see Trader Joe's offer some delivery services this year, I understand why it probably won't.
Store inventory information on its website
While the previous two Trader Joe's changes are unlikely to come to fruition, this is one I'm going to push a little harder for. Dear Trader Joe's gods: Please, please make your website more user-friendly, and give an option to filter store inventory by location. Too many times I've gone to Trader Joe's to pick up whichever newest viral product it's managed to cook up, only for it to not be in stock at that location.
Now I know to call ahead if I want to make sure a particular item is available, but at the same time, I don't want to run through half my grocery list with the customer service rep (no matter how lovely they may be) in addition to doing a grocery run. Nor do I want to rack my brain trying to remember whether Trader Joe's has Dijon mustard or whether I need to get it from another store on a separate trip. It's even worse when considering limited-time items — some continue to be listed on the website long after they've left my store, leaving me bereft when I find out I won't be able to get a bag of Maple & Sea Salt Kettle Corn for another year. I think it would be beneficial to everyone, shoppers and employees alike, for TJ's website to have a better inventory system in place.
More transparency about private-label products
So, who actually makes all of Trader Joe's products? The store, by and large, only sells its own brand, but many of its private-label products are provided by manufacturers that distribute the same food elsewhere. I have a couple of reasons for wanting transparency on its private-label goods. First, it would help me price compare to see if I can find even cheaper alternatives elsewhere; second, it would help me suss out the quality of the store's meat, produce, and dairy options.
Unfortunately, it can be hard to pinpoint the specific manufacturer of a Trader Joe's product, unless the company or its manufacturer has decided to release the information. Occasionally, you can find out who makes the store's product when recalls happen, as retailers of the product need to be disclosed to the public. Though more transparency in this regard would be nice to see, I do think it's pretty unlikely, even if for the simple fact that it would put some cracks in the magical facade of Trader Joe's. If I suddenly find out that the store's vanilla ice cream is made by another mainstream producer, it really won't seem as alluring anymore.
Larger selection of basic sauces
A few months ago, I was strolling through my Trader Joe's trying to hunt down a bottle of Worcestershire sauce. I couldn't find one anywhere. I asked an employee if they had it, and they said Trader Joe's had discontinued its Worcestershire sauce, so I had to make a whole separate grocery run just to boost the flavor of a batch of chili. It wasn't the biggest headache in the world, but it did raise the question: Why isn't TJ's always stocked on the staples?
Other fans of the chain have noted the lack of buffalo sauce and honey mustard dressing, pretty basic options that you can find most anywhere else. Even worse, some of the basic condiments Trader Joe's does have aren't up to snuff. I'll never buy its ketchup or ranch again — both are far too sweet for my liking. If TJ's were to stock Heinz or Hidden Valley, though, I'd definitely shop at the store for all my staples. I do like Trader Joe's own sauces and spreads (the truffle aioli pictured above is a personal favorite), but I think the store needs to balance that out with a solid selection of basic sauces and condiments.
Family-sized snack bags
Last but not least, I would be the happiest girl if I didn't have to buy three individual bags of ketchup chips every time I go to Trader Joe's. Pretty please, can I just have one jumbo-sized bag? Some of Trader Joe's chips are offered in large enough bags to keep my partner and me happy, but we're ketchup chip fiends. A big bag of those bad boys would be the ultimate gift TJ's could give us.
Similarly, I would love to see larger bags of its chili-lime rolled tortilla chips, its Irish garlic butter chips, or its cinnamon sugar apple chips. I'm sure this would be particularly helpful to families, too — after all, I'm just a girl shopping for myself (except when it comes to the aforementioned ketchup chips), so I can't even imagine how much easier upping packaging sizes could make the lives of parents. However, I figure we're unlikely to see this change, too — bigger bags would mean the company needs to produce way more packaging and designate more shelf space. Neither of those would fit in with its cost-cutting nature or typically compact foot map.