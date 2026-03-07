7 Chex Cereals, Ranked Worst To Best

If you're not a big breakfast cereal person, then you may just assume that Chex cereal is mainly used to make various flavors of classic Chex Mix snack. As much as we love Chex Mix (both the store-bought and the homemade versions), Chex can actually be really tasty on its own, especially if it's swimming in a bowl of milk. That's exactly why I tasted through seven different Chex cereal flavors — I wanted to find out which flavors were best, and which didn't quite deliver on the flavor front. As it turns out, there are Chex cereal flavors that would make a delicious breakfast, and then there are those that don't taste good and are generally unappealing as breakfast cereal.

Wondering which Chex cereal flavors you should try for yourself the next time you find yourself in the grocery store cereal aisle? I've ranked these flavors from worst to best to help you decide which one to snag. The main criterion I used for this ranking was flavor, but when texture played a role in my decision, I noted that as well. This list can perhaps help you find your next go-to breakfast, or, at the very least, you'll know which flavors to avoid.