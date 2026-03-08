Cleaning Vs Disinfecting: The Key Difference That Can Make Or Break Your Kitchen

Most people know that certain high-use areas of the kitchen should be cleaned every day. However, many people simply do not have the time to take care of the deep cleaning and disinfecting tasks necessary to make sure the kitchen is a safe, hygienic environment for preparing food. Unfortunately, one common kitchen cleaning mistake that could get toxic is misunderstanding the differences between routine cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing — and knowing what each of these tasks involve is key to maintaining the health and hygiene of your home.

Cleaning your kitchen really only means removing dirt, grease, spills, and food particles from surfaces using soap and water. This should be a daily task in order to prevent odors and kitchen pests, and generally maintain a functional meal prep environment. The main areas you want to clean are countertops, stovetops, floors, and appliance exteriors and interiors. The tools you'll use when cleaning your kitchen are a cloth or sponge, brush, soap, water, and detergents. While cleaning can lower the risk of spreading germs, it does not actually kill the potentially dangerous pathogens that may be present.

Disinfecting your kitchen is an entirely different undertaking. To disinfect properly, you need to clean first, then use EPA-registered products that state they kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses on surfaces. This may include bleach sprays or non-bleach disinfecting solutions. You should clean all high-touch, high-risk, and heavily used areas, including sinks, counters, handles and knobs, floors, light switches, and stovetops. Disinfecting is not necessarily a daily task, but it should be done if someone is ill, before food prep to prevent the spread of germs from packaging and raw foods to prepared foods, or if there is any chance a surface came into contact with raw poultry, meat, or eggs.