Our Least-Favorite Yasso Frozen Yogurt Pint Proves Cookie Dough Isn't Always A Winner

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There is something very soothing about curling up on the couch with a pint of ice cream in hand and the TV remote in the other. However, on some days, you may not be feeling the richness and heaviness of ice cream and will turn to Greek yogurt instead. Yasso, a company known for its Greek yogurt bars, unveiled its small-but-mighty lineup of frozen yogurt in 2025. The pints boast fewer calories and more protein than standard ice cream, making them a great choice for those who want to satisfy their sweet tooth without resorting to ice cream.

In order to see which pints were worth trying, we tried every one of Yasso's frozen yogurt flavors and ranked them worst to best based on their flavor, texture, and consistency. While some were excellent, including our top pick, which was a chocolate lover's dream, we gave others the cold shoulder — literally. The lowest-ranked pint was the chocolate chip cookie dough. While our taster reported plenty of cookie and chocolate pieces spread throughout it, there was something vaguely artificial about its flavor. The vanilla undertones were also few and far between, which separated this pint from the higher-ranked options.