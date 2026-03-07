Our Least-Favorite Yasso Frozen Yogurt Pint Proves Cookie Dough Isn't Always A Winner
There is something very soothing about curling up on the couch with a pint of ice cream in hand and the TV remote in the other. However, on some days, you may not be feeling the richness and heaviness of ice cream and will turn to Greek yogurt instead. Yasso, a company known for its Greek yogurt bars, unveiled its small-but-mighty lineup of frozen yogurt in 2025. The pints boast fewer calories and more protein than standard ice cream, making them a great choice for those who want to satisfy their sweet tooth without resorting to ice cream.
In order to see which pints were worth trying, we tried every one of Yasso's frozen yogurt flavors and ranked them worst to best based on their flavor, texture, and consistency. While some were excellent, including our top pick, which was a chocolate lover's dream, we gave others the cold shoulder — literally. The lowest-ranked pint was the chocolate chip cookie dough. While our taster reported plenty of cookie and chocolate pieces spread throughout it, there was something vaguely artificial about its flavor. The vanilla undertones were also few and far between, which separated this pint from the higher-ranked options.
A pint we'd recommend skipping
There are many excellent cookie dough ice creams out there, and unfortunately, Yasso's Greek yogurt variation just can't compare. Some reviewers who purchased this pint from Target report similar findings to our taster — mainly a lacking texture. "Not creamy at all. Will not buy again," one customer wrote. "Flavorless, like milk ice. Got no Greek yogurt flavor at all. So disappointed," another shared. And, if you're going to be paying upwards of $6 a pint for a frozen dessert, you want it to taste pretty darn good, if you ask us.
Despite some of these negative comments, there were far more positive ones to balance them out. "The yogurt ice cream has an excellent flavor that isn't overly sweet, complemented by the rich taste of chocolate chip cookie dough," one customer wrote on the Yasso website, and most of the reviews on both Target and the Yasso website skew positive — which is good news for chocolate chip cookie dough and frozen yogurt lovers alike. Maybe this is one pint that you just have to try for yourself.