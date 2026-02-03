The Absolute Best Yasso Frozen Yogurt Flavor Is A Chocolate Lover's Dream
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Fans have long praised Yasso's variety of Greek yogurt-based frozen desserts for allowing those with a sweet tooth to also enjoy wholesome nutrition in their treats. With a bevy of fan-favorite frozen yogurt bars and a new selection of Greek yogurt Spoonables, there are plenty of delightful flavors to choose from. Tasting Table set out to rank every Yasso frozen yogurt pint and determined Fudge Brownie to be the absolute best.
Per Tasting Table's assessment, an extreme amount of chocolate-y goodness is ever-present in this frozen yogurt. Not only is the chocolate yogurt base a delicious dessert in itself, but the sizable fudge brownie pieces and fudge ripple swirl make it the ultimate chocolate-lover's treat. Every bite seems to be a hearty one with prevalent brownie pieces and chocolate fudge. With a pleasing taste and texture that seems every bit as good as the most decadent chocolate fudge brownie-flavored ice cream, the biggest additional benefit is its nutritional value.
Each two-thirds cup serving of Yasso Fudge Brownie frozen yogurt amounts to 150 calories. Additionally, a single serving contains 7 grams of protein, 290 mg of potassium, and 130 mg of calcium. The frozen sweet is made with nonfat milk and nonfat Greek yogurt as well as plenty of cocoa. Rave reviews from fans across the internet only serve to bolster this batch of brownie-flavored froyo as being the best.
More love for Yasso's Fudge Brownie flavor
Online reviews for Yasso's frozen yogurt tout its fudge brownie flavor as the GOAT of healthier desserts. It's no big surprise considering Tasting Table also placed Yasso at the top of its ranking of frozen yogurt brands. One user shares, "The chocolate flavor was perfect, the texture creamy, and the caloric content was lower than a comparable ice cream would have been, so I don't feel guilty when it's gone in one sitting." Another remarks, "The frozen Greek yogurt base is remarkably smooth and creamy, avoiding the icy crystallization that plagues some lower-fat desserts." A review on Target's product page suggests combining Yasso's fudge brownie and cookie dough flavors to create a dessert that resembles Ben & Jerry's Half-Baked.
Despite this symphony of praise, there are, as always, a handful of naysayers. One review on Yasso's website called the frozen yogurt flavor "Not Bad, but not my favorite," while another indicated that the protein-rich pint had a slightly chalky taste. If you're interested in trying this Yasso flavor for yourself, you can likely find a pint at your nearest grocery store.
If spoonable frozen yogurt isn't quite your speed, consider Tasting Table's rankings of Yasso Greek yogurt bars. These provide a more on-the-go dessert option in a number of exciting flavors. Keep an open mind when you want to find new wholesome sweets, and you might just be pleasantly surprised.