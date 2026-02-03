The Absolute Best Yasso Frozen Yogurt Flavor Is A Chocolate Lover's Dream

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fans have long praised Yasso's variety of Greek yogurt-based frozen desserts for allowing those with a sweet tooth to also enjoy wholesome nutrition in their treats. With a bevy of fan-favorite frozen yogurt bars and a new selection of Greek yogurt Spoonables, there are plenty of delightful flavors to choose from. Tasting Table set out to rank every Yasso frozen yogurt pint and determined Fudge Brownie to be the absolute best.

Per Tasting Table's assessment, an extreme amount of chocolate-y goodness is ever-present in this frozen yogurt. Not only is the chocolate yogurt base a delicious dessert in itself, but the sizable fudge brownie pieces and fudge ripple swirl make it the ultimate chocolate-lover's treat. Every bite seems to be a hearty one with prevalent brownie pieces and chocolate fudge. With a pleasing taste and texture that seems every bit as good as the most decadent chocolate fudge brownie-flavored ice cream, the biggest additional benefit is its nutritional value.

Each two-thirds cup serving of Yasso Fudge Brownie frozen yogurt amounts to 150 calories. Additionally, a single serving contains 7 grams of protein, 290 mg of potassium, and 130 mg of calcium. The frozen sweet is made with nonfat milk and nonfat Greek yogurt as well as plenty of cocoa. Rave reviews from fans across the internet only serve to bolster this batch of brownie-flavored froyo as being the best.