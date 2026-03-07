The Dutch Bros Drink Non-Coffee Lovers Can't Stop Ordering

Dutch Bros is known for sugary beverages, whimsical stickers, and legendary drive-thru service. Among a myriad of both hot and iced coffee drinks, there's an overwhelming variety of options from which to choose. If you aren't personally a fan of coffee, you can still find something satisfying and sweet at Dutch Bros. Hop on the trend train (choo-choo!) and order yourself a rich and indulgent Dutch Bros chocolate milk next time you're at the window.

One of the biggest mistakes you might be making at Dutch Bros is thinking that only the coffee and espresso drinks are worth a try. If you're already a fan of Dutch Bros' Dutch cocoa hot chocolate, then chocolate milk is an obvious choice. The hot cocoa is made by steaming Dutch Bros' exclusive chocolate milk, meaning this is one very special drink. Fan reviews tout the tasty indulgence that's ideal for non-coffee drinkers and those looking to change up their Dutch Bros ordering routine.

The many raves for Dutch Bros chocolate milk also include suggestions for how to flavor it with additional syrups. One Reddit user shares, "just got a Dutch bros near me and have been obsessed with their chocolate milk" before asking for recommendations of flavors to order. Given Dutch Bros' vast array of syrups and soft top options, you should have no shortage of creative combinations.