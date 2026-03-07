The Dutch Bros Drink Non-Coffee Lovers Can't Stop Ordering
Dutch Bros is known for sugary beverages, whimsical stickers, and legendary drive-thru service. Among a myriad of both hot and iced coffee drinks, there's an overwhelming variety of options from which to choose. If you aren't personally a fan of coffee, you can still find something satisfying and sweet at Dutch Bros. Hop on the trend train (choo-choo!) and order yourself a rich and indulgent Dutch Bros chocolate milk next time you're at the window.
One of the biggest mistakes you might be making at Dutch Bros is thinking that only the coffee and espresso drinks are worth a try. If you're already a fan of Dutch Bros' Dutch cocoa hot chocolate, then chocolate milk is an obvious choice. The hot cocoa is made by steaming Dutch Bros' exclusive chocolate milk, meaning this is one very special drink. Fan reviews tout the tasty indulgence that's ideal for non-coffee drinkers and those looking to change up their Dutch Bros ordering routine.
The many raves for Dutch Bros chocolate milk also include suggestions for how to flavor it with additional syrups. One Reddit user shares, "just got a Dutch bros near me and have been obsessed with their chocolate milk" before asking for recommendations of flavors to order. Given Dutch Bros' vast array of syrups and soft top options, you should have no shortage of creative combinations.
Making the most of your Dutch Bros chocolate milk
One of the most trendy versions of this offering from Dutch Bros is the chocolate banana bread drink. To order this drink, order a chocolate milk and then ask to add hazelnut and banana syrups and a banana soft top. A user on Reddit mentions ordering "a small ice kiwi chocolate milk with extra strawberry cold foam," noting that it "literally tastes like a chocolate covered strawberry." For a Dutch Bros chocolate milk inspired by the flavors of a German chocolate cake, another user recommends a mixture of syrups that includes "caramel, chocolate, [and] coconut."
On Reddit and elsewhere around the internet, users have openly queried and opined about how and where Dutch Bros chocolate milk is made. Many point to Darigold as the presumed source, although this does not appear to have been confirmed by Dutch Bros specifically. Others have shared images of the bottled Dutch Bros chocolate milk, which is notably a whole milk blended with chocolate. It's certainly worth a visit to your nearest Dutch Bros location to try the chocolate milk for yourself.
There's something rather wholesome about a drink of chocolate milk. Though largely synonymous with childhood meals and days gone by, it's never too late to have a taste of nostalgia, if only just a small one. For those who don't happen to live near a Dutch Bros, you can always take a sip back in time with your favorite store-bought chocolate milk brands.