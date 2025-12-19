How To Order Dutch Bros Trendy Chocolate Banana Bread Drink
Java fans argue a lot about whether Starbucks or Dutch Bros makes the best coffee, but Dutch Bros definitely has something else to its advantage. You can find a plethora of delicious caffeine-free drinks there, including fruity lemonades, special sodas, and even viral "secret menu" beverages. One must-order for banana bread lovers is banana bread chocolate milk.
Chocolate milk is not listed as a standalone drink on the official Dutch Bros menu, but it is the base of the chain's many hot chocolates and can be ordered hot or iced with tons of fixins. The banana bread chocolate milk is a highly popular spin on a Dutch Bros iced coffee drink, the banana bread iced latte. Some customers have asked for this secret menu item by name, and the staff understood what they wanted, but to make it extra clear, order an iced chocolate milk with banana and hazelnut syrups and a banana-flavored soft top.
With a double dose of banana paired with warm, nutty hazelnut and creamy chocolate, this fun drink tastes just like homemade chocolate banana bread. The soft top, which is much like a loose whipped cream, adds a light and milky element that makes the whole thing extra fancy. The beverage gets rave reviews on social media, and fans say it's not too sweet despite the myriad of flavors. And on the topic of extra flavors, why not customize your banana bread milk even further?
Delicious ideas for customizing Dutch Bros banana bread chocolate milk
Just like real banana bread, Dutch Bros banana bread chocolate milk goes well with countless sweet additions. An extra shot or two of salted caramel, cinnamon, macadamia nut, or chocolate syrup would be delicious mixed into the milk or drizzled on top. If you love fruity, tropical flavors, ask for one shot each of coconut and pineapple syrup. These tropical ingredients are delicious in banana bread and also pair well with chocolate.
Custom toppings are where things get really fun. At Dutch Bros, you can ask for any flavor to be mixed into a soft top, so try any of these syrups in the creamy topping. Adding chocolate flavoring to the banana soft top is a must for the chocolate-obsessed. You can also create a hybrid dessert drink by asking for Dutch Bros' unique cupcake flavor in the soft top. Finish it off with rainbow birthday sprinkles and enjoy the taste of chocolate banana bread and birthday cake all in one.
If you don't mind a little caffeine in your chocolate milk, adding a shot of espresso creates a complex drink that's just like a morning slice of banana bread served with a cup of coffee. You can even order this beverage in shake form by asking for a chocolate shake with the requisite flavor shots and banana soft top. No matter how you order it, this is one Dutch Bros secret menu item you won't want to miss.