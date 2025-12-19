How To Order Dutch Bros Trendy Chocolate Banana Bread Drink

Java fans argue a lot about whether Starbucks or Dutch Bros makes the best coffee, but Dutch Bros definitely has something else to its advantage. You can find a plethora of delicious caffeine-free drinks there, including fruity lemonades, special sodas, and even viral "secret menu" beverages. One must-order for banana bread lovers is banana bread chocolate milk.

Chocolate milk is not listed as a standalone drink on the official Dutch Bros menu, but it is the base of the chain's many hot chocolates and can be ordered hot or iced with tons of fixins. The banana bread chocolate milk is a highly popular spin on a Dutch Bros iced coffee drink, the banana bread iced latte. Some customers have asked for this secret menu item by name, and the staff understood what they wanted, but to make it extra clear, order an iced chocolate milk with banana and hazelnut syrups and a banana-flavored soft top.

With a double dose of banana paired with warm, nutty hazelnut and creamy chocolate, this fun drink tastes just like homemade chocolate banana bread. The soft top, which is much like a loose whipped cream, adds a light and milky element that makes the whole thing extra fancy. The beverage gets rave reviews on social media, and fans say it's not too sweet despite the myriad of flavors. And on the topic of extra flavors, why not customize your banana bread milk even further?