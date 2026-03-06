10 Delicious Tricks To Make Wendy's Chili Even Better

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wendy's chili is a comforting side that most of us have been getting for years, but it's far more customizable than you probably knew. We challenge you to stop looking at it as a lone side and start looking at it as one of the most versatile items the chain has to offer. And you don't even have to leave the restaurant to make it better, since there are many ways to upgrade it with existing menu items or use it to upgrade other items.

According to Wendy's, the chain sells 83 million servings of its delicious chili every year. In fact, it's so popular that some locations offer a family size for those who prefer it to homemade. The menu already uses chili as a topping in its taco salad, chili cheese fries, and chili cheese baked potato. And there are certainly some standard toppings that you can order to add to your chili. However, there's so much more you can do with it than you've probably considered. So, order a cup of chili next time you drop in, and use these 10 ideas to help jump-start your creativity when it comes to new ways to enjoy it even more.