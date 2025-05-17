The Wendy's Secret Menu Swap You Can Order On Any Burger
The best Wendy's hacks help customers save money and maximize flavor. From turning a double stack into an almost-Baconator (by switching the condiments and requesting extra bacon) to ordering a Frosty without a lid to guarantee it's filled to the top, there are heaps of fun ways to customize your meal. Another useful Wendy's secret menu swap you can order on any burger — via the app or in-store — is to sub the bun for lettuce. According to the restaurant's website, "It's possible to ask for no bun when you order a cheeseburger or sandwich at Wendy's. What you'll get is all the yummy meat and produce (when applicable) without the bun."
This menu swap is awesome if you're watching your carb intake but still want to enjoy the meaty flavor of a classic burger. Your bun-less order will come in a side container with a knife and fork, giving you the option to chop it up and eat it as a salad (order extra veggies for a heftier portion). However, if you want to hold your sandwich like a burger, simply ask for it to be lettuce-wrapped; your patties and produce will be neatly encased in a large lettuce leaf. You can also request that your condiments be served on the side, which will allow you to drizzle them over your chopped burger salad like a dressing. Alternatively, you can dunk your lettuce-wrapped burger straight into your tub of ketchup before taking a big old bite.
Subbing the bun for lettuce curbs carbs and calories
A popular Wendy's sandwich that you can order without the bun is the classic Dave's single, which was the winner in our list of every Wendy's burger, ranked worst to best. This move results in a bun-less burger with 72% fat, 23% protein, and 5% carbs overall. The Baconator, which is made with half a pound of fresh beef and includes American cheese, six pieces of crispy Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup, and mayo, is another menu item that can be ordered lettuce-wrapped. Served in a premium bun, this mighty burger racks up just over 100 calories a serving, however, nix the bun and switch it for lettuce and you can knock off 183 calories from the total.
Reducing the red meat in your diet? Wendy's chicken burgers can be wrapped in lettuce too. For example, the Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club contains only three grams of carbs when served without a bun, but still has a crispy and crunchy coating. The bun-less version of this sammie contains just over 400 calories so it can be easily accommodated into a keto diet. For a lighter bite, you can turn Wendy's grilled chicken wrap into a salad by requesting that the tortilla be swapped for lettuce.