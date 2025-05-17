The Wendy's Secret Menu Swap You Can Order On Any Burger

The best Wendy's hacks help customers save money and maximize flavor. From turning a double stack into an almost-Baconator (by switching the condiments and requesting extra bacon) to ordering a Frosty without a lid to guarantee it's filled to the top, there are heaps of fun ways to customize your meal. Another useful Wendy's secret menu swap you can order on any burger — via the app or in-store — is to sub the bun for lettuce. According to the restaurant's website, "It's possible to ask for no bun when you order a cheeseburger or sandwich at Wendy's. What you'll get is all the yummy meat and produce (when applicable) without the bun."

This menu swap is awesome if you're watching your carb intake but still want to enjoy the meaty flavor of a classic burger. Your bun-less order will come in a side container with a knife and fork, giving you the option to chop it up and eat it as a salad (order extra veggies for a heftier portion). However, if you want to hold your sandwich like a burger, simply ask for it to be lettuce-wrapped; your patties and produce will be neatly encased in a large lettuce leaf. You can also request that your condiments be served on the side, which will allow you to drizzle them over your chopped burger salad like a dressing. Alternatively, you can dunk your lettuce-wrapped burger straight into your tub of ketchup before taking a big old bite.