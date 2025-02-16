Turn Wendy's Grilled Chicken Wrap Into A Salad With This Ordering Hack

Wendy's makes a great pit stop for a hearty burger and fries. But on occasion, you might want to order a lighter option that still has the vibe of a classic burger. In the past, you could do this by ordering a grilled chicken sandwich with no bun and requesting that it be wrapped in lettuce. The lettuce beautifully contained the herb-marinated chicken, condiments, and tomato, creating a little package you could pick up and eat in the same way you'd bite into a regular burger with a bun. However, Wendy's dumped the grilled chicken sandwich in 2023 and replaced it with a grilled chicken wrap. Luckily, you can use the same hack on this lighter menu item by nixing the tortilla and swapping it for lettuce. Then all you need to do is chop everything up to create an inexpensive little salad (ask for your order to be served in a plastic box to make it easier to cut it up into pieces).

Unlike the protein in the classic chicken sandwich that's breaded and deep fried, the chicken in a grilled chicken wrap is marinated in herbs, garlic powder, and paprika; it's flavorful without the frying. Plus, your lettuce-wrapped chicken will include all the other tasty elements that appear in a regular wrap, such as shredded cheddar cheese and creamy ranch sauce.