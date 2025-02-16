Turn Wendy's Grilled Chicken Wrap Into A Salad With This Ordering Hack
Wendy's makes a great pit stop for a hearty burger and fries. But on occasion, you might want to order a lighter option that still has the vibe of a classic burger. In the past, you could do this by ordering a grilled chicken sandwich with no bun and requesting that it be wrapped in lettuce. The lettuce beautifully contained the herb-marinated chicken, condiments, and tomato, creating a little package you could pick up and eat in the same way you'd bite into a regular burger with a bun. However, Wendy's dumped the grilled chicken sandwich in 2023 and replaced it with a grilled chicken wrap. Luckily, you can use the same hack on this lighter menu item by nixing the tortilla and swapping it for lettuce. Then all you need to do is chop everything up to create an inexpensive little salad (ask for your order to be served in a plastic box to make it easier to cut it up into pieces).
Unlike the protein in the classic chicken sandwich that's breaded and deep fried, the chicken in a grilled chicken wrap is marinated in herbs, garlic powder, and paprika; it's flavorful without the frying. Plus, your lettuce-wrapped chicken will include all the other tasty elements that appear in a regular wrap, such as shredded cheddar cheese and creamy ranch sauce.
Boost the volume of your salad with extra add-ins
While it's true that Wendy's has a varied salad menu, two of the options contain carbs: The taco salad is topped with crispy tortilla strips and the chicken Caesar salad includes croutons (a no-no if you're keto). The other offerings, such as the grilled chicken salad and the apple pecan salad, feature rich ingredients like blue cheese, fried bacon, and golden onions, which you may be avoiding if you're on a health kick or simply want a brighter, zingier meal with fewer creamy or crispy elements.
One of the best things about ordering lettuce-wrapped grilled chicken is the price. Wendy's salads will set you back by approximately $10 whereas a crispy chicken sandwich wrap costs around $7. This means you can spend a little extra on flavorful additions, such as extra tomatoes, onions, and pickles, that will increase the volume of your meal. Plus, if you customize your order using the Wendy's app, you might not even have to pay extra as some toppings are free.
