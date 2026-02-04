Wendy's Launches A New Grocery Item — It's Something You Can't Get At The Restaurant

It's always exciting when your favorite restaurant comes up with a new menu item. Sometimes it sounds so good you have to go out of your way just to try it. In this case, even if you're excited about Wendy's latest offering, you won't find it at your local restaurant. The newest weapon in Wendy's arsenal is only available in grocery stores. So what's all the hype about? Wendy's just rolled out cans of Baconator chili.

Wendy's canned chili (including versions with and without bean) has been available in supermarkets for a couple of years and its reviews are often positive; at least one Redditor called it the best canned chili they'd ever had. This is the heat and eat version of the chili that Wendy's has long offered at its restaurants. Some customers love it, but others find the way it's made by essentially recycling unsold hamburgers unpalatable. The canned chili, which is produced in an off-site facility by Conagra Brands, is seasoned similarly and tastes much like the restaurant version.

This new chili goes beyond what you find on the Wendy's menu by including bacon to invoke the taste of the famous Baconator. The ingredients vary only slightly between the regular canned chili and the new Baconator version. The main differences are that the Baconator Chili includes slightly less water and, of course, bacon. There are minor variations beyond that, with the Baconator version including a bit more sugar and some texture enhancers.