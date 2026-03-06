The Best Store-Bought Chicken Salad Comes From A Grocery Chain Renowned For Grab-And-Go Food

While we have plenty of chicken salad recipes for you to make at home, sometimes picking up a container of store-bought chicken salad is just too convenient to pass up. We tasted and ranked 8 store-bought chicken salads in search of one that wasn't too heavy on the mayo, offered plenty of chicken, and provided an exciting burst of flavors and textures.

Our top pick comes from Whole Foods, a grocery chain renowned for its stellar prepared foods section. Whole Foods Sonoma chicken salad ticked off every one of our criteria, easily topping our list. It had large, tender chunks of high quality chicken blended with just the right amount of mayonnaise to ensure optimal creaminess without becoming gloopy.

In addition to the chicken, we loved the sweet, savory, and refreshing crunch of red grapes, pecans, and celery. But what really stood out was the poppyseed dressing, complemented with lemon juice, rosemary, pepper, garlic powder and a hint of honey. It really cut through the richness of the mayo and enhanced the flavors of each main ingredient beautifully. This is a chicken salad worthy of eating right out of the to-go box, and it isn't even the only chicken salad Whole Foods offers; we think the curry chicken salad is another prepared item worth adding to your cart.