First Time At Whole Foods? This Prepared Item Is Totally Worth Adding To Your Cart
We all have those days where even boiling water feels a lot, which is when you really start to appreciate things like Whole Foods' prepared foods section. The only problem is the decision paralysis that can come from seeing it all together, from the garlicky kale salad to everything sitting at the Whole Foods hot bar. But there is one item inside the refrigerated case that everyone should know about, and that's the curry chicken salad, which might just make it worth the trip alone.
For our list of items to buy your first time at Whole Foods, the curry chicken salad was an easy pick for our writer, who said everyone they knew is obsessed with it. Because while there may be other chicken salads, this one doesn't rely on a ton of mayonnaise by opting for a curry dressing — and it's less creamy than a British coronation chicken salad. Sold in a small package or by the pound, the salad is packed with substantial chicken chunks alongside raisins, green onions, crunchy almonds, and fresh carrot slivers. It provides a balanced combination of different textures and flavors that won't feel too heavy. Our writer also noted that it will keep you full. So needless to say, the curry chicken salad is a great option for anyone with a busy schedule and in need of a quick, filling, and delicious meal.
Turning Whole Foods' curry chicken salad into a whole meal
Now that you've picked up your container of curry chicken salad, there are plenty of ways to turn it into a next-level lunch. While it's already tasty enough to just eat straight out of the container, you could also place it on top of a bed of mixed greens or arugula for a peppery bite. For something a bit heartier, piling it onto a piece of toasted sourdough or wrapping it up in a whole-wheat tortilla would work well alongside fresh lettuce and tomato, or avocado for extra creaminess.
You can also try incorporating different ingredients. Even though the curry chicken salad already checks a lot of boxes in terms of richness, sweetness, and crunch, tossing in fresh herbs like dill or parsley can brighten everything up. Chives would also be a good option, as their mild onion-like flavor would go nicely with the green onions in the salad.
Introducing some heat would also pair well with the curry spicing, so mix in a pinch of cayenne or paprika, or even just drizzle hot sauce on top. You can also up the crunch factor with some chopped celery or diced apples to bring a little more sweetness. Or throw in a few dried cranberries which have a slight tartness that would complement the raisins. But feel free to experiment, because this curry chicken salad is flexible enough to turn into a few different meal options.