First Time At Whole Foods? This Prepared Item Is Totally Worth Adding To Your Cart

We all have those days where even boiling water feels a lot, which is when you really start to appreciate things like Whole Foods' prepared foods section. The only problem is the decision paralysis that can come from seeing it all together, from the garlicky kale salad to everything sitting at the Whole Foods hot bar. But there is one item inside the refrigerated case that everyone should know about, and that's the curry chicken salad, which might just make it worth the trip alone.

For our list of items to buy your first time at Whole Foods, the curry chicken salad was an easy pick for our writer, who said everyone they knew is obsessed with it. Because while there may be other chicken salads, this one doesn't rely on a ton of mayonnaise by opting for a curry dressing — and it's less creamy than a British coronation chicken salad. Sold in a small package or by the pound, the salad is packed with substantial chicken chunks alongside raisins, green onions, crunchy almonds, and fresh carrot slivers. It provides a balanced combination of different textures and flavors that won't feel too heavy. Our writer also noted that it will keep you full. So needless to say, the curry chicken salad is a great option for anyone with a busy schedule and in need of a quick, filling, and delicious meal.