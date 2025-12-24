The Best Whole Foods Prepared Item We Tried Is Exactly What You'd Expect

Whole Foods grocery stores are practically synonymous with nutritious options, offering customers a myriad of both warm and cold prepared foods and a robust salad bar. Tasting Table endeavored to rank the variety of popular Whole Foods prepared items to determine which one is best, and the results weren't much of a surprise. A well-known nutritious food, kale makes an excellent base for many wholesome salad recipes. As such, Tasting Table placing Whole Foods' Garlicky Kale Salad in the number one spot was the obvious choice.

This prepared salad from Whole Foods is clearly the best for a number of reasons. For one, it's a classic. Per Tasting Table's assessment, there's no other food that truly epitomizes Whole Foods than a humble kale salad. Of course, this one happens to be teeming with savory and umami notes of the rich and aromatic allium. With tender leaves of kale, earthy Parmesan cheese, and an addition of crispy breadcrumbs, the salad is finished off with a delightful lemon and garlic tahini dressing.

It's so good that fans far and wide have made numerous attempts at a copycat recipe. One Redditor asked Whole Foods workers, "Does anybody have a step-by-step recipe for how you guys make the garlicky kale salad?" When it comes to prepared foods such as this one, often the beauty is in the simplicity.