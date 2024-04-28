The Sourdough Brand You Shouldn't Bother Spending Money On

Artisan bakery customers love the tangy taste of fresh-baked sourdough bread and see it as a healthier approach to eating. Now, grocery stores have cashed in on the sourdough trend, each day stacking a shelf or two with their own brands. But even with a bit of commercial yeast in the mix, some store-bought sourdough bread fails to rise to the occasion, particularly 365 Organic Sourdough Sandwich Bread by Whole Foods, which Tasting Table ranked 14th out of 14 sourdough bread brands.

365 Sourdough by Whole Foods got our attention for all the wrong reasons. This brand markets its bread as organic sourdough but looks and tastes nothing like it. For starters, it has an off-putting color that doesn't seem consistent with other sourdoughs. It doesn't taste great, either. Our original reviewer Judy Moreno stated that it tasted "like dry cardboard," falling flat with none of the chewy bite that makes sourdough bread so appealing. You're met with a gaping hole where all the tang is meant to shine through, which makes it not just plain but tasteless. And for sourdough bread to miss its most defining element is an insult hard-hitting enough to make any artisan baker cry.