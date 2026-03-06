The Worst Store-Bought Cherry Pie Filling Comes From A Nostalgic Brand

Cherry pie is a classic American dessert through and through. The moist, sweet, and almost jammy filling pairs perfectly with a classic flaky pie crust. Although cherry pie — specifically the filling — is delicious to eat, it's a pain to make. The fact that you have to pit the tiny fruit by hand, get the right amount of thickener, and sweeten the filling just enough to accent, rather than hijack, it, and pray that the bottom crust doesn't get soaked through makes store-bought cherry pie look more and more appealing.

However, you don't have to sell your soul to store-bought items entirely; just swap the homemade filling for a canned one. In order to decide which were store-bought cherry pie fillings worth buying, we sampled eight brands, evaluated their flavor and texture, and ranked them from worst to best. While some were flavorful and featured juicy, plump fruit (including one unexpectedly excellent brand), one brand noticeably fell short: Duncan Hines Simply Wilderness.

You may recognize Duncan Hines from its being among the absolute best packaged cake mixes, but the cherry pie filling under its Simply Wilderness brand is anything but tops. This can touts that it's made without artificial flavors, and per our reviewer, it showed. It was cloyingly sweet, and there was a disappointingly high ratio of gel to mushy fruit, making it a product you're better off skipping.