The Best Store-Bought Cherry Pie Filling Brand Might Surprise You

Even the most accomplished home bakers aren't afraid of shortcuts. Whether that's grabbing a store-bought pie crust in a pinch or skipping the homemade whipped cream in favor of a store brand, there are numerous ways to save yourself the time and aggravation associated with the more menial tasks of baking. One of our personal favorite hacks? Swapping fresh cherry pie filling for a canned version.

Not only do you avoid the tedious task of pitting fresh cherries, but store-bought brands offer the perfect ratio of color, sweetness, and jelly filling to prevent soaking through your bottom crust — without any of the measuring and guesswork required. When we tried eight different canned cherry pie fillings, there was one brand that stood out from all the rest: Great Value.

Although there were some notable name brands vying for the top spot, Great Value managed to one-up them all. Our taste tester loved that the pie filling boasted the perfect red hue and balanced sweetness, which was not too cloying. If you're looking for a filling that will supplement with sweetness but still elevate the natural character of the fruit, Great Value may just be a brand worth trying.