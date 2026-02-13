The Best Store-Bought Cherry Pie Filling Brand Might Surprise You
Even the most accomplished home bakers aren't afraid of shortcuts. Whether that's grabbing a store-bought pie crust in a pinch or skipping the homemade whipped cream in favor of a store brand, there are numerous ways to save yourself the time and aggravation associated with the more menial tasks of baking. One of our personal favorite hacks? Swapping fresh cherry pie filling for a canned version.
Not only do you avoid the tedious task of pitting fresh cherries, but store-bought brands offer the perfect ratio of color, sweetness, and jelly filling to prevent soaking through your bottom crust — without any of the measuring and guesswork required. When we tried eight different canned cherry pie fillings, there was one brand that stood out from all the rest: Great Value.
Although there were some notable name brands vying for the top spot, Great Value managed to one-up them all. Our taste tester loved that the pie filling boasted the perfect red hue and balanced sweetness, which was not too cloying. If you're looking for a filling that will supplement with sweetness but still elevate the natural character of the fruit, Great Value may just be a brand worth trying.
Bold color and bold flavor: What's not to love?
This cherry pie filling didn't just wow our tester; it's also a popular selection among customers. Reviews of this pie filling are, overall, favorable. "I cannot believe I am saying this but this is the absolute best cherry pie filling on the market," says one reviewer. "I have bought all the brands but hands down this outshined them all!" Another reviewer shared that they used to purchase Comstock, a brand-name pie filling, but they were quite pleased with Great Value's filling in all regards, including its taste, texture, quality, and consistency.
Perhaps the best thing about this pie filling is that you don't have to just use it for filling a pie crust. Reviewers have shared that they also use it for cherry cheesecake and for cherry shortcake. You can even spoon a little on top of your ice cream or your overnight oats for a pop of color and a delectable, not-too-sweet cherry flavor.