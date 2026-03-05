'Best I've Ever Had' — The Chain With The Best Spaghetti And Meatballs, According To Reviews

Though not a dish specifically found in Italian cuisine, the boomer beloved dinner of spaghetti and meatballs is still a hit at Italian-inspired chain restaurants across America. The comfort of a big bowl of pasta topped with spheres made from a combination of different tasty and filling proteins truly can't be beat. Despite recent bankruptcy filings, the Bravo! Italian Kitchen locations that remain just so happen to feature the all-time best version of this favored dish, according to a number of positive reviews.

One TripAdvisor review for the chain's Greensboro, North Carolina location says of the dish, "The meatballs might have been the best I've ever had including the ones I make!" Adding to this, Bravo! Italian Kitchen has been included in Tasting Table's roundup of restaurant chains with the best spaghetti and meatballs. Per Tasting Table's assessment, the large-scale topping of meatballs made with a mix of both beef and pork perfectly complements and nearly eclipses the spaghetti lying underneath.

Bravo Brio Restaurants are, unfortunately, one of a number of restaurant chains that went bankrupt in 2025. As the fate of the remaining chain locations hangs somewhat in the balance, it might just be worth seeking out your nearest location to sample this fan favorite meal before it's too late. With Redditors clamoring for copycat recipes and more locations shuttering, trying the dish firsthand could help inform your own homemade version.