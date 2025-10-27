This Boomer Dinner Is Still Beloved Today And Simple Enough To Make At Home, So You Can Skip Olive Garden

While both spaghetti and meatballs are quintessential Italian dishes, they aren't traditionally served together in Italy. The combination of meatballs, called polpette, with tomato sauce and spaghetti stems from an influx of Italians immigrating to the United States in the late 1800s and early 1900s, where they found meat to be much more affordable and began to use it more liberally in their cooking.

Eventually, these Italian immigrants began to fold themselves into American society, sharing their cuisine and opening restaurants, where many Americans would dine out at these approachable Italian restaurants, ingraining Italian-American cuisine into the culture. Additionally, men stationed in Italy during WWII returned with a fondness for Italian cuisine. Spaghetti and meatballs were even popularized in Hollywood, with 1955's "Lady and the Tramp" showcasing the dish on the movie poster, solidifying the image in the minds of children growing up in the boomer generation.

Now, red-sauce Italian restaurants with red checkered tablecloths are numerous, where you can likely find spaghetti and meatballs on most of the menus. But unless you're seeking the old-school ambiance of a neighborhood joint or unlimited salad and breadsticks at Olive Garden, you're better off making the classic Italian-American dish at home instead. Tomato sauces like marinara or pomodoro are quick and easy to make yourself, especially with a few expert tips, but if you're in a rush, there's no shame in using a good-quality jarred pasta sauce as a shortcut. Many classic meatball recipes only require a handful of basic ingredients, like ground meat, breadcrumbs, an egg, parmesan cheese, herbs, and spices, and are easy to make in large quantities and freeze for a quick meal later.