This Boomer Dinner Is Still Beloved Today And Simple Enough To Make At Home, So You Can Skip Olive Garden
While both spaghetti and meatballs are quintessential Italian dishes, they aren't traditionally served together in Italy. The combination of meatballs, called polpette, with tomato sauce and spaghetti stems from an influx of Italians immigrating to the United States in the late 1800s and early 1900s, where they found meat to be much more affordable and began to use it more liberally in their cooking.
Eventually, these Italian immigrants began to fold themselves into American society, sharing their cuisine and opening restaurants, where many Americans would dine out at these approachable Italian restaurants, ingraining Italian-American cuisine into the culture. Additionally, men stationed in Italy during WWII returned with a fondness for Italian cuisine. Spaghetti and meatballs were even popularized in Hollywood, with 1955's "Lady and the Tramp" showcasing the dish on the movie poster, solidifying the image in the minds of children growing up in the boomer generation.
Now, red-sauce Italian restaurants with red checkered tablecloths are numerous, where you can likely find spaghetti and meatballs on most of the menus. But unless you're seeking the old-school ambiance of a neighborhood joint or unlimited salad and breadsticks at Olive Garden, you're better off making the classic Italian-American dish at home instead. Tomato sauces like marinara or pomodoro are quick and easy to make yourself, especially with a few expert tips, but if you're in a rush, there's no shame in using a good-quality jarred pasta sauce as a shortcut. Many classic meatball recipes only require a handful of basic ingredients, like ground meat, breadcrumbs, an egg, parmesan cheese, herbs, and spices, and are easy to make in large quantities and freeze for a quick meal later.
With meatballs, the possibilities are endless
You can play around with a combination of ground meats, like pork and beef, or even minced pancetta, and with other ways to incorporate more flavor. For example, saute chopped onions and garlic, or grate a yellow onion on a cheese grater and fold it in raw. Or, add fresh or dried herbs like basil, parsley, and oregano, and top with a big pinch of red pepper flakes for heat. You can simply roll out the meatballs with your hands, or use a small ice cream scoop to portion them out before shaping them into round balls afterward. The meatballs can be cooked in a variety of ways, either seared in a pan, broiled in the oven, or dropped in simmering tomato sauce so they cook slowly and gently.
If you don't eat red meat, ground turkey or chicken, or a combination of the two, still make excellent meatballs, especially when you slip in finely grated carrots and zucchini, which add both a bit of nutrition and extra moisture to make up for lower levels of fat in the lean meats. There are also plentiful options for vegetarians, like vegan beet and black bean meatballs or plant-based eggplant balls, which are just begging to be tossed with marinara sauce and served over spaghetti. If you're feeling fancy or hosting a dinner party, try some of these beautiful ways to plate spaghetti and meatballs that will have you wondering why you ever felt the need to go to Olive Garden.