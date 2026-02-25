Review: Traveller Full Proof Whiskey Is A Bargain Blend That Sips Like A Single Barrel

According to the analysis firm Business Market Research, the 2026 global American whiskey market is estimated at $3.13 billion. It is expected to continue rising, reaching $4.65 billion by 2035. Whiskey has been a part of American culture since our country's beginnings, with bourbon being a distinctive product of the United States, as declared by Congress in 1964.

And, kind of like death and taxes, something you can count on is that country music fans are often whiskey drinkers. The two go hand in hand as whiskey's rugged nature aligns with country music's rustic character. Country crooners are known to drown their sorrows or drink to their friends with a bottle of whiskey. So much so, Grammy Award-winning country music star Chris Stapleton joined Buffalo Trace Distillery in 2024 to produce Traveller Blend No. 40 Whiskey. The singer and Lexington, Kentucky, native, whose famous remake of "Tennessee Whiskey" was on his Grammy Award-winning album "Traveller," has been a longtime whiskey drinker.

As whiskey trends in 2026 continue to look promising, it makes sense that Stapleton would expand his partnership with Buffalo Trace and its master distiller, Harlen Wheatley, to create a new permanent selection for the brand, Traveller Full Proof Kentucky Whiskey. Curious about the high-alcohol liquor and its sister product, I acquired a bottle of each to taste and review. I used my expertise as a Certified Sommelier to assist in the analysis.

