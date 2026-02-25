Review: Traveller Full Proof Whiskey Is A Bargain Blend That Sips Like A Single Barrel
According to the analysis firm Business Market Research, the 2026 global American whiskey market is estimated at $3.13 billion. It is expected to continue rising, reaching $4.65 billion by 2035. Whiskey has been a part of American culture since our country's beginnings, with bourbon being a distinctive product of the United States, as declared by Congress in 1964.
And, kind of like death and taxes, something you can count on is that country music fans are often whiskey drinkers. The two go hand in hand as whiskey's rugged nature aligns with country music's rustic character. Country crooners are known to drown their sorrows or drink to their friends with a bottle of whiskey. So much so, Grammy Award-winning country music star Chris Stapleton joined Buffalo Trace Distillery in 2024 to produce Traveller Blend No. 40 Whiskey. The singer and Lexington, Kentucky, native, whose famous remake of "Tennessee Whiskey" was on his Grammy Award-winning album "Traveller," has been a longtime whiskey drinker.
As whiskey trends in 2026 continue to look promising, it makes sense that Stapleton would expand his partnership with Buffalo Trace and its master distiller, Harlen Wheatley, to create a new permanent selection for the brand, Traveller Full Proof Kentucky Whiskey. Curious about the high-alcohol liquor and its sister product, I acquired a bottle of each to taste and review. I used my expertise as a Certified Sommelier to assist in the analysis.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
Enjoying a sweet and smoky whiskey cocktail is one of my favorite ways to end a day, especially during the colder winter months. The barrel-aged, grain-based liquor, with its caramel, toffee, and toasted spice notes, warms you from the inside out, particularly on chilly nights. Still, as the category continues to expand, with every state in the country producing whiskey today, it can be difficult to find those that are truly gems.
Many taste tests must be conducted, which I have done over the past two decades while working as a wine and spirits writer who is also a Certified Sommelier. In completing this new blended whiskey review, I leaned on my knowledge, training, and expertise in the industry. Over the course of several days, I tried the new whiskey neat, on the rocks, and with a splash of water to evaluate its quality and understand its characteristics. I gave it time to breathe with each tasting, ensuring I was able to enjoy the full character and complexity of the whiskey. Here are the results.
What is Traveller Full Proof Whiskey?
Chris Stapleton has been a longtime fan of the Buffalo Trace brands, particularly E.H. Taylor, Jr. Bottles have held a spot on his recording studio bar cart since he recorded his first album. Over the years, the distillery and Stapleton have collaborated on fundraising efforts for Stapleton's charity organization, Outlaw State of Kind.
The duo came together in 2024 to create Traveller Blend No. 40. It is a blended whiskey that showcases the communal artistry that each has honed in their respective professions. Harlen Wheatley created the original whiskey after trying 50 different combinations, deciding blend number 40 was the best. It was bottled at 90 proof.
In creating the new product, there were many types of whiskey that the collaboration could produce. They opted to take the original Traveller whiskey and adjust the blend, changing the formula slightly while increasing the alcohol content. The result is Traveller Full Proof, a 60.5% alcohol-by-volume American blended whiskey.
Full proof means that the liquor is bottled at the same proof as it was when it entered the barrel. Like all whiskey, the base is a blend of grains, of which Traveller keeps its recipe under wraps. To be called whiskey, we know that the liquor must age for a period of time in oak containers, as barrel aging lends color, aroma, flavor, and texture to the spirit. Still, I am unsure how long Traveller ages in oak, as American whiskey has no minimum aging requirement. Additionally, the Traveller bottle's label shows no age statement.
Price and availability
I have found that many of Buffalo Trace Distillery's whiskey products offer great value for their quality. Its flagship Buffalo Trace bourbon is one of the most popular, value-driven Kentucky bourbons, delivering authenticity without breaking the bank. The value aligns with the Traveller brand, as the original and new products are available for under $40 a bottle.
Traveller Full Proof is unlike many small-lot, limited-release offerings, where retailers or distilleries require you to camp out all night or earn a slot in a lottery to get a chance to purchase a high-priced, highly allocated bottle. Instead, Traveller Full Proof is available to all and will be a part of the permanent offerings from the distillery going forward.
The American whiskey rolled out nationwide for retail, bar, and restaurant distribution in February 2026. It has a suggested retail price of $39.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle. You can also set up a delivery of a bottle through DoorDash or Instacart through the producer's website.
Taste test
When Harlen Wheatley produced the new blended whiskey, the goal was to keep the palate approachable to ensure universal enjoyment for whiskey fans. They wanted to bring forward characteristics that were less pronounced in the lower-proof option, delivering a bold character and unctuous palate. Although the whiskey does not have an age statement, it is obvious from its color, aroma, and taste that it is a barrel-aged spirit. The tawny, caramel, amber color was richer and deeper than the original Traveller option.
Pouring a dram of the whiskey into a Glencairn glass to analyze, I detected clear aromas of roasted nuts, vanilla, baking spice, and dried fruit. Layers of caramel, dried cherry, and spice flavors followed these appealing aromas. Toasted toffee flavors lingered on the palate, mingling with savory, earthy notes of dried tobacco, espresso, and oak. The lengthy finish shows a touch of bitterness, with dark chocolate and woody herbs.
Adding a bit of water to the whiskey further opens the palate, intensifying the toasty spice and caramelized sugar characteristics, while helping to balance the bitterness. Although the alcohol content is high and the overall character is bold and robust, the palate does not come across as hot or overtly alcoholic. There is a nice roundness, showing the approachable style that the original Traveller expression is known for, and which Wheatley carries through with the new release. However, the Full Proof amps up the intensity, which may be more than faint-of-heart types will enjoy.
How does Traveller Full Proof compare to the original Traveller?
In creating Traveller Full Proof, the alcohol content was increased from 90 proof to 121 proof while slightly changing the blend. The goal was to retain the original spirit's smooth character while elevating its flavor intensity and overall complexity. It was to make a product that fans of high-alcohol whiskey would enjoy, while retaining those who appreciate Traveller's lower-alcohol option.
Tasting the two side by side, the differences are obvious, as are the overall similarities. There is a universal sweetness to both, with a smooth, appealing character that I have found to be a trademark of Buffalo Trace whiskies. Traveller Blend No. 40 has more freshness, with a light body and soft butterscotch, honey, and floral notes, and a whisper of warm baking spice. The color indicates that the whiskey is barrel-aged. However, the taste shows very faint barrel influence. Conversely, there is no doubt that Harlen Wheatley aged Traveller Full Proof in oak barrels. The flavor is much more robust and intense, with toastier, oakier, spicier aromas and flavors.
If you enjoy a rich, hearty flavor, the subtlety and nuances of the original Traveller Blend No. 40 may not have delivered enough full-bodied character. The new Full Proof offering does, while maintaining a balanced profile. Still, if your palate prefers a softer style, it's best to stick with the original, as the potency of the new whiskey may not be to your taste.
How to drink Traveller Full Proof Whiskey
When drinking high-proof whiskey, there are several tips to keep in mind. First, let the whiskey breathe, allowing some of the alcohol to dissipate into the air and revealing the liquor's hidden nuances. As higher-alcohol-content liquor is more robust than a lower-proof whiskey, you will want to drink Traveller Full Proof slowly, taking small sips to savor the multiple layers of varying characteristics.
When analyzing liquors, I find the best glass for drinking whiskey neat is a Glencairn. Its small, tulip-like shape will allow the whiskey to bloom in the bowl of the glass while concentrating the aromas towards the top. It is the type of glass I use for reviewing brown spirits. However, for relaxing over a glass of whiskey, I greatly prefer a low tumbler-style rocks glass, or a double Old Fashioned glass, with a wide rim and a thick base. I like the way the glass feels in my hand. It will also hold the single large ice cube I often add when drinking whiskey.
Cocktail fans should also feel comfortable mixing Traveller Full Proof into their favorite drinks. The high-proof character will require some nuancing to ensure a cocktail has balance, with extra dilution or a bit more sugar needed to counter the alcohol's burn. Still, the whiskey's bold character will add texture and complexity to a cocktail. Traveller Full Proof gives a classic Rob Roy cocktail a modern edge and elevates the flavor of a whiskey sour.
Is it worth picking up a bottle of the new Traveller Whiskey release?
Overall, I enjoyed the new release from Traveller Whiskey. While the robust character can be more than a novice whiskey drinker may enjoy, fans of high proof, full-bodied, barrel-aged spirits that announce themselves loudly and clearly when they enter a room are likely to enjoy it. Traveller Full Proof is a spirit ready to be noticed, without overpowering or coming across as unbalanced.
Its bold yet approachable character is versatile enough to enjoy on its own, sipped neat or with a large ice sphere. Still, the high-alcohol-content liquor also works well in cocktails and pairs easily with a meal, complementing a fatty, meaty, well-marbled grilled ribeye steak or smoky spare ribs with bourbon glaze. While it isn't the finest glass of whiskey I have ever had, its price is well below other high-proof options on the market.
Given the widespread availability and reasonable price point, its accessibility is also appealing. Harlen Wheatley achieves his goal, showcasing a fine representation of American blended whiskey in a category often overlooked, with the 121-proof liquor. If you are a fan of a full-bodied, high-alcohol whiskey, Traveller Full Proof is worthy of earning a spot on your home's bar cart.