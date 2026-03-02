7 Must-Try Snacks At World Market, And 7 To Leave On The Shelf

Is your go-to snack failing to satisfy? I get it — you can only maintain a pickle-flavored potato chip craze for so long before it's time to move on to the next thing. Soon enough, nothing in the snack aisle seems novel anymore — everything's too "been there, done that" or just dull. If you need to shake up your snack routine beyond what American brands have to offer, perhaps it's time to go on an international food-venture. Fortunately, you can do so without spending an arm and a leg on plane tickets: Just head into your local World Market.

World Market's food aisle has always been a fantasyland for me — you really never know what you're going to find, but chances are you'll spot some irresistible international goodies. So, for today's taste test, I headed into my neighborhood World Market with childlike enthusiasm for my single mission: to pick out an array of World Market snacks and put them up against my undeniably Americanized taste buds. I found 14 that fit the bill. Below, I'll suggest which to buy and which to skip based on how appealing their flavor combinations are. Some snacks were definitely unfamiliar in their appeal, but attractive nonetheless; others were super endearing. So, without further ado, let's eat!