The US State With An Unusual 'Food-Beverage Ratio' Restaurants Must Follow

Some food and beverage laws are outright bizarre. For example, in Alabama you can't carry an ice-cream cone in your back pocket while walking down the street, a legacy of a time when horse thieves used this trick to lure equines away. Until 2014, it was illegal to have two drinks in front of you at a bar in Hawaii — lest you drink too fast. Happy hours are banned in several states because it promotes overconsumption. One of the more unusual ones is this hard-to-enforce regulation in Virginia, where alcohol sales can't be over 55% of the total revenue for restaurants.

According to the Virginia Alcohol and Beverage Control Authority (ABC) website, regulations for mixed beverage licensees "stipulate that a minimum 45 percent of the total gross sales must be from food and nonalcoholic beverages. Conversely, alcohol sales should comprise no more than 55 percent of these sales." The Mixed Beverage License covers restaurants, clubs and caterers, and this regulation falls under the Mixed Beverage Annual Review, or MBAR, which all licensees must submit annually.

While that's not as strict as Utah, where every pour is monitored, it isn't too far off, especially when combined with other regulations: Minimum monthly food sales, substantial entrees, and a requirement to prove how much food was consumed at a buffet. Some of it is so complex that the ABC even deploys special agents to help restaurants comply with the food-beverage ratio regulation. Which really begs the question: Why on earth does this regulation exist?