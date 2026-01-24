The US State With Booze Rules So Strict, Even Your Pour Is Monitored

Alcohol laws vary quite a bit across the U.S., with some states being much more restrictive than others. For example, in Indiana, while you can buy beer at grocery and convenience stores, if you want it cold, you'll have to go to the liquor store. In Virginia, on the other hand, restaurants must ensure — and be able to prove — that the percentage of their gross sales coming from drink sales are at or below 55% or else risk fines and potential revocation of liquor licenses. But there's only one state where even bartenders themselves don't have free license with their bottles, and it might be exactly the one you'd expect: Utah.

Generally, the pour of liquor in your glass is up to the discretion and recipe of the mixologist. In Utah, however, bartenders are required to use a special calibrated device to ensure that a pour of liquor comes out at exactly 1.5 ounces. They are quite serious about this, mandating that all bottles use these devices, and that the devices themselves have a margin of error of less than one sixteenth of an ounce for a one-ounce pour — or about a third of a teaspoon.

In addition to the strict metering of pours, no cocktail in Utah may contain more than 1.5 ounces of the primary liquor — think gin in a Tom Collins — and 2.5 ounces of liquor total. While this obviously outlaws drinks like a Long Island Iced Tea, the limitations also necessitate changes to common cocktails that rely on 2-ounce pours, like an Old Fashioned or Gimlet, forcing Utah bartenders to downsize the drink or mix two different liquors.