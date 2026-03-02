The Risk Anthony Bourdain Says To Take In Order To Discover Culinary Magic While Traveling

Anthony Bourdain was not a celebrity chef in the traditional sense. He didn't appear in a studio kitchen showing home cooks how to make the perfect omelet. Instead, he traveled the world not just showing viewers new things but learning about them himself. His shows "A Cook's Tour," "No Reservations," "The Layover," and "Parts Unknown" were all about Bourdain traveling and experiencing not just food but the world and the people who create it. His culinary perspective was one of adventure, surprise, and risk. That included being open to bad experiences.

In an interview with Fast Company, Bourdain was asked what he had learned on his travels and he had a range of responses. He began by saying, "Be open to experiences," and went on to add, "Don't be afraid to eat a bad meal." This was all part of him sharing his perspective on shedding preconceptions and accepting things you may be unfamiliar with or even nervous about.

"Don't be afraid to eat a bad meal" seems like an unusual thing for a chef to say, but he qualifies this further. "If you don't risk the bad meal, you'll never get the magical one." It's with this addition you start to understand what he means. You have to be open to everything because that magical meal is going to be as surprising as the bad one. You won't see it coming until you let go and try something new. That was probably how Bourdain ended up trying a burger he once called "soul-destroying". But it's also what led him to places like the small street-food stop in Hanoi, where he bonded over bun cha with President Obama.