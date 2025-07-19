The Airport Burger Anthony Bourdain Called 'Soul-Destroying'

Bourdain has a way with words that spins the Johnny Rockets burger account from a bummer to a sardonically tragic and ultimately humorous saga. It's why so many of us treasure his books and repeatedly rewatch "No Reservations" or "Parts Unknown." But the culinary pro didn't snub Johnny Rockets to be snarky. After all, he had gone into that location with at least some level of expectation that he wouldn't get cold meat tossed on a bun, so he wasn't outright against the chain.

Indeed, Bourdain was always able to appreciate some fast foods in their own ways and could even find something positive about them. Bourdain confessed to loving Popeyes' macaroni and cheese and, in that same "Conan" interview, also showed some appreciation for KFC's mac and cheese as well. He added that these renditions were made with orange goo barely recognizable as cheese, but he was still willing to throw on a hoodie and hope no one recognized him when he headed to either chain with a craving.

But Bourdain wasn't alone in his Johnny Rockets feelings. On one Reddit thread titled "I miss Johnny Rockets," commenters point out the burgers are mediocre at best and generally inconsistent — others note that, since the chain is still very much around, it's not really "miss"-able. Likewise, various TripAdvisor reviews for different airport locations also deem the restaurant disappointing, flavorless, and even "atrocious," in one reviewer's words. So, next time you see an airport Johnny Rockets, maybe channel your inner Bourdain and look elsewhere.