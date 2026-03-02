Despite all the pastries and bagels at Panera bread coming par-baked, the cinnamon raisin bagel was as fresh and scrumptious as any we've tried, although our taste-tester did say that their ultimate favorite at Panera is the cinnamon crunch bagel. Whichever you choose, Panera has plenty of spreads to complement and enhance the sweet, fruity, and cinnamon flavors. A slather of cream cheese is the perfect tangy, creamy complement for a cinnamon raisin bagel. But the chain's honey walnut cream cheese spread will really take these bagels to the next level by adding a floral and nutty profile with a bit of crunch to boot. If you accompany a sweet bagel and cream cheese with one of Panera's many coffees, you might be interested in the company that supplies Panera's coffee, which has plenty to brag about.

You can also take a lesson from Panera's acclaimed fall cinnamon crunch bagel breakfast sandwich by transforming a toasted cinnamon raisin bagel into a breakfast sandwich. Panera lets you choose your own bread for any of their sandwiches, so you can replace the croissant on a bacon egg and cheese sandwich with the cinnamon raisin bagel. It's a combo that Redditors are divided on, but those who love it, really love it. One Redditor says, "Lovely ratio ... breakfast sandwiches on a cinnamon raisin bagel is the perfect balance of sweet & savory." You could even add a slather of cream cheese to really take things over the top. Don't make the mistake of getting to Panera too late, though. The chain stops serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m. and while there may be bagels left over in the afternoon, when they're gone they're gone.