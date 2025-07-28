The Company That Supplies Panera's Coffee Has A Boatload To Brag About

Distant Lands has a list of crowning achievements that make them one of the best in the coffee biz. They are the second largest coffee cultivator in Costa Rica, and were the first coffee company to be Rainforest Alliance Certified. This means that the company uses impeccable sustainability practices that positively affect both its consumers and the planet. The seal of approval for Distant Lands lets customers know that the lush farms and clean water used creates excellent coffee standards. The Costa Rican Minister of Health and Agriculture even granted the company with a merit award in 2023 for ethically contributing to the horticulture of the Central American country.

As for their environmental practices, the business has opted to lower their use of harmful herbicides and insecticides by at least a quarter. Employees yank the weeds from the ground by hand instead of using chemicals. The plantations are mapped out to protect the surrounding wildlife by having interconnected forests and shaded coffee pockets.

The brand is known have excellent labor practices, making sure that their workers and farmers are taken care of in exchange for their efforts. They provide health insurance for their employees, while also creating a safe working environment for them alongside proper food and education.