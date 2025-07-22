The Step To Take Before Grinding Coffee Beans For Better Espresso Flavor
When grinding espresso beans, you may notice that grounds sometimes stick together and to the sides of the grinder. This is an unfortunate reality of grinding beans, as the process creates static electricity that makes the grounds stick to one another and the metal interior of the grinder. However, there is a simple way to reduce the amount of grounds that clump together and improve the flavor of your brew: adding a splash of water. Not only is this process effective, but it's backed up by science.
A paper authored by volcanologist Joshua Méndez Harper and chemist Christopher Hendon compared the production of electricity in a coffee grinder to the eruption of a volcano. They then tested beans that had been splashed with water and beans that had not and found that the espresso ground with a splash of water contained around 10 to 15% more concentrated coffee. Per Newsweek, Hendon said in a press release, "Water not only reduces static electricity and therefore reduces mess as you're grinding, but it can also make a major impact on the intensity of the beverage and, potentially, the ability to access higher concentrations of favorable flavors."
Spraying your espresso beans with water (and other ways to improve your espresso)
You don't need much water at all to grind your espresso beans more effectively; just half a milliliter of water sprayed via a spray bottle will do the trick. You obviously don't want to drown the beans, as this will affect the way they are ground, and grinding your beans too finely or too coarsely will result in a bitter brew or even prevent your machine from properly extracting the bean juice. Harper and Hendon's paper indicated that a moisture content below 2% charges the particles and makes them clump, so any amount above that should be sufficient to prevent clumping.
There are a lot of other mistakes you can make when grinding and brewing espresso, and the benefits of spraying your beans will be negated if you mess up during another step of the process. For instance, you want to keep your coffee maker and grinder clean to prevent malfunction and get the best coffee grounds or coffee. You also want to make sure you pick the best espresso beans, as high-quality beans will produce a tastier and cleaner brew. Spraying high-quality beans with water, grinding them to the proper size, and using them in a clean grinder will result in wonderful espresso that will drastically improve your americanos, lattes, and other drinks.