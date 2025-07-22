The Step To Take Before Grinding Coffee Beans For Better Espresso Flavor

When grinding espresso beans, you may notice that grounds sometimes stick together and to the sides of the grinder. This is an unfortunate reality of grinding beans, as the process creates static electricity that makes the grounds stick to one another and the metal interior of the grinder. However, there is a simple way to reduce the amount of grounds that clump together and improve the flavor of your brew: adding a splash of water. Not only is this process effective, but it's backed up by science.

A paper authored by volcanologist Joshua Méndez Harper and chemist Christopher Hendon compared the production of electricity in a coffee grinder to the eruption of a volcano. They then tested beans that had been splashed with water and beans that had not and found that the espresso ground with a splash of water contained around 10 to 15% more concentrated coffee. Per Newsweek, Hendon said in a press release, "Water not only reduces static electricity and therefore reduces mess as you're grinding, but it can also make a major impact on the intensity of the beverage and, potentially, the ability to access higher concentrations of favorable flavors."