Spritz Coffee Beans With Water Before Grinding To Keep Messes At Bay

Coffee has a revered place in many cultures and homes across the globe. For many, it's the morning ritual, the energy booster, and the drink that keeps conversations lively. However, grinding it at home often leaves us with messy countertops and coffee grounds scattered around, which can easily become a constant source of annoyance. So, what if there was a simple, fuss-free way to make this process less messy? Enter the technique of spritzing your coffee beans with a dash of water before grinding them.

This simple hack is popularly known as the Ross Droplet Technique. The method might sound counterintuitive at first. After all, water and coffee grounds don't typically mix until it's time to brew. But a light mist is all that's needed, not a drenching.

So, to apply the technique, add just a tiny bit of water to the beans (one to two spritzes), give the beans a little shake to distribute the moisture, then grind the beans as usual. You'll find that they grind more uniformly and produce fewer flyaways.